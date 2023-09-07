Kourtney Kardashian gets emotional, shares post revealing urgent fetal surgery; read details

Kourtney Kardashian recently underwent an emergency fetal surgery to safeguard the life of her unborn child. The situation came to light when Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker abruptly left the band's European tour to attend a family emergency with Kourtney. Photos of them at a hospital quickly circulated, leading to widespread speculation.

Initially, the couple refrained from disclosing the details of the emergency. However, they have now confirmed that Kourtney underwent critical surgery to protect their unborn baby's life. Kourtney shared the news on her Instagram account, expressing gratitude for the medical team and the support of her husband and mother during this challenging time.

In her Instagram post, Kourtney Kardashian said, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery."

She also acknowledged the profound fear that comes with such a situation, emphasizing her newfound respect for mothers who have had to fight for their babies' lives while pregnant. Kourtney concluded by expressing her relief at being able to leave the hospital with her baby boy still in her womb.

Travis Barker took to Twitter to share his relief and gratitude for the successful emergency surgery that saved their baby's life. He expressed thanks for the support he received during this challenging time and confirmed that the tour would resume on Friday.

ALSO READ: Singer Joe Jonas spends quality time with daughters after filing divorce from Sophie Turner

Blink 182 officially announced the postponement of their tour through an Instagram story, citing an urgent family matter as the reason for Travis's return to the United States. They promised to announce the rescheduled tour dates soon. Meanwhile, a source close to Kourtney Kardashian confirmed that she is back home with her children and feeling better.

Travis Barker is a father to three children, including a son named Landon and a daughter named Alabama, as well as a stepdaughter named Atiana from his previous marriage with Shanna Moakler. Kourtney Kardashian is also a mother to three children, sons Reign Aston and Mason Dash, and daughter Penelope Scotland, whom she shares with her ex-partner Scott Disick.

ALSO READ: "Bramayugam" first look: Grey beard with stained teeth; Mammootty in a hero or villain role?