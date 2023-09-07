Al Pacino parts ways with his 29-year-old girlfriend three months after their baby boy's birth

Noor had reportedly included a document titled Voluntary Declaration of Parentage, signed by both her and Al only six days after the birth of their son. Noor Alfallah and celebrated Hollywood legend Al Pacino have parted ways only three months after the birth of their baby boy.

Al Pacino and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, have reportedly parted ways following the birth of their three-month-old son, Roman Alfallah Pacino. Noor, who is 29 years old, has officially filed legal documents in Los Angeles in which she is seeking full physical custody of their child. In her filings, Noor has reportedly expressed her desire for Al, 83, to have reasonable visitation with their son. Noor has made it clear that she is willing to give her ex-boyfriend Al joint legal custody of their infant, enabling him to have a say in matters about the education of their child, religion, medical treatment, and other pivotal aspects of his upbringing.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian gets emotional, shares post revealing urgent fetal surgery; read details

Within the legal filing, it was revealed that Noor had included a document titled Voluntary Declaration of Parentage, signed by both her and Al a mere six days after the birth of their son. This document, signed in the presence of a third-party witness, confirmed Al as the father of their child, according to a renowned portal. Noor has requested that Al cover her fees and any other associated costs related to the case. There is no mention of a specific child support amount in the legal documents. These documents note that the court may give official orders for supporting the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party. However, there is no indication of Al opposing these requests as per the news reports.

The association of Noor with Al began around April 2022, with reports suggesting their relationship blossomed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Noor gave birth to their son, Roman Alfallah Pacino, on June 6, 2023, at Sinai Hospital, Cenai in Los Angeles, as detailed by the news outlet.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's posters decorated with flower garlands in Chennai; superstar's film gets warm welcome