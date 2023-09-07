Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Al Pacino parts ways with his 29-year-old girlfriend three months after their baby boy's birth

    Noor had reportedly included a document titled Voluntary Declaration of Parentage, signed by both her and Al only six days after the birth of their son. Noor Alfallah and celebrated Hollywood legend Al Pacino have parted ways only three months after the birth of their baby boy.

    Al Pacino parts ways with his 29-year-old girlfriend three months after their baby boy's birth vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    Al Pacino and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, have reportedly parted ways following the birth of their three-month-old son, Roman Alfallah Pacino. Noor, who is 29 years old, has officially filed legal documents in Los Angeles in which she is seeking full physical custody of their child. In her filings, Noor has reportedly expressed her desire for Al, 83, to have reasonable visitation with their son. Noor has made it clear that she is willing to give her ex-boyfriend Al joint legal custody of their infant, enabling him to have a say in matters about the education of their child, religion, medical treatment, and other pivotal aspects of his upbringing.

    ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian gets emotional, shares post revealing urgent fetal surgery; read details

    Within the legal filing, it was revealed that Noor had included a document titled Voluntary Declaration of Parentage, signed by both her and Al a mere six days after the birth of their son. This document, signed in the presence of a third-party witness, confirmed Al as the father of their child, according to a renowned portal. Noor has requested that Al cover her fees and any other associated costs related to the case. There is no mention of a specific child support amount in the legal documents. These documents note that the court may give official orders for supporting the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party. However, there is no indication of Al opposing these requests as per the news reports.

    The association of Noor with Al began around April 2022, with reports suggesting their relationship blossomed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Noor gave birth to their son, Roman Alfallah Pacino, on June 6, 2023, at Sinai Hospital, Cenai in Los Angeles, as detailed by the news outlet.

    ALSO READ: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's posters decorated with flower garlands in Chennai; superstar's film gets warm welcome

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 2:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BTS star Jimin's recent photo depicts his suave charisma vma

    BTS star Jimin's recent photo depicts his suave charisma

    'Jawan' Kerala Review: Shah Rukh Khan impresses with stylish and romantic performance in Atlee's movie rkn

    'Jawan' Kerala Review: Shah Rukh Khan impresses with stylish and romantic performance in Atlee's movie

    VD18 Shoot Varun Dhawan hurts his leg while shooting for Atlee's film; know details ADC

    VD18 Shoot: Varun Dhawan hurts his leg while shooting for Atlee's film; know details

    Kourtney Kardashian gets emotional, shares post revealing urgent fetal surgery; read details ATG

    Kourtney Kardashian gets emotional, shares post revealing urgent fetal surgery; read details

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's posters decorated with flower garlands in Chennai; superstar's film gets warm welcome vma

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's posters decorated with flower garlands in Chennai; superstar's film gets warm welcome

    Recent Stories

    Arctic tern to Swallow: 7 Migratory birds known for seasonal journeys ATG

    Arctic tern to Swallow: 7 Migratory birds known for seasonal journeys

    Red to Pink: 7 beautiful colours of Roses ATG

    Red to Pink: 7 beautiful colours of Roses

    WATCH: Differently-abled Muslim boy, dressed as Krishna for Janmashtami, wins hearts in Kerala anr

    WATCH: Differently-abled Muslim boy, dressed as Krishna for Janmashtami, wins hearts in Kerala

    BTS star Jimin's recent photo depicts his suave charisma vma

    BTS star Jimin's recent photo depicts his suave charisma

    7 tips to improve English grammar RBA EAI

    7 tips to improve English grammar

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon