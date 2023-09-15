Kusha Kapila addresses negative comments post her separation from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia

Kusha Kapila addresses mean comments after her separation from her husband Zorawar. Her feature films 'Sukhee' and 'Thank You for Coming' is slated to release on 22nd September and 6th October respectively

Kusha Kapila has recently opened up about her experiences with unkind comments on social media following her separation from husband Zorawar. Kusha Kapila, known for her humorous content, boasts a massive following on Instagram, where she regularly shares entertaining videos. Approximately two months ago, Kusha and her husband Zorawar announced their mutual decision to part ways, which unfortunately led to a surge in hateful comments directed at her.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kusha candidly expressed her thoughts on the continuous stream of negativity that has come her way since her separation from Zorawar. In her heartfelt message, she wrote, "It's been two months since men (and a small percentage of women) leave such unkind comments on my profile none of which has anything to do with my work. I often think I will name and shame them, write an article defending myself, call out certain sections of media but then it hits me how ridiculously privileged I am. I have so many of you supporting me, a solid family, solid group of friends, social equity. I am getting to dance on a song that I am a part of in an actual feature film. I got this. I genuinely got this." Accompanying her statement was a video of Kusha joyfully dancing to the track "Nasha" from her upcoming film "Sukhee."

Kusha Kapila On Handling Rumors and Criticism

In a candid interview Kusha shared her perspective on the challenges of controlling one's narrative as a public figure. She emphasized the futility of bearing the weight of others' opinions and expectations. In a previous Instagram post, she humorously addressed the rumors circulating about her, stating, "Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek formal introduction karwana padega (Every day I read such nonsense about myself that I will now need to introduce me to myself formally)."

Upcoming Projects of Kusha Kapila

Despite the challenges she's faced, Kusha remains focused on her career. She is set to appear in two consecutive films. "Sukhee," featuring Shilpa Shetty in the lead role, is directed by Sonal Joshi and written by Joshi, Radhika Anand, Paulomi Dutta, and Rupinder Inderjit. The film also includes talented actors like Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhury, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Kiran Kumar, and Vinod Nagpal. "Sukhee" is scheduled for release on September 22. Additionally, Kusha is gearing up for the comedy-drama "Thank You For Coming," in which she shares the screen with Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and is set for a theatrical release on October 6.

