Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Kurukshetra, a new animated series exploring the epic Mahabharata. Premiering October 10, the show delves into timeless conflicts, emotions, and moral dilemmas of the dharmayuddh.

Get ready to witness the animated series 'Kurukshetra'. On Wednesday, the trailer for the show was unveiled on Netflix's official social media handles.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Check out here

"Dharm aur adharm ke iss mahayudh se itihaas gawah hai, aur ab aap bhi Watch Kurukshetra, out 10 October, only on Netflix," the post read.

With Season 1 set to premiere on October 10, Kurukshetra explores the inner conflicts, personal rivalries, and the heavy toll of India's greatest dharmayuddh (war of righteousness) that turned family against family. From Arjuna's agonising dilemma to Draupadi's fierce vow for justice; from Duryodhan's insatiable thirst for power to Bhishma Pitamah's solemn wisdom, the animated series vividly captures the raw emotions and timeless dilemmas that have resonated across generations, as per a press note.

Conceptualised and created by Anu Sikka, the series is produced by Tipping Point under the stewardship of Alok Jain, Anu Sikka and Ajit Andhare.

Written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly and brought to life by the talented team at Hitech Animation, Kurukshetra is further elevated by the lyrical genius of legendary poet Gulzar, whose evocative words add depth and emotion to the story. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)