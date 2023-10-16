Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 years: Shah Rukh Khan's witty response on Salman Khan's role lights up special screening

    During a special 25th-anniversary screening of "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," Shah Rukh Khan's witty response to a question about Salman Khan's cameo added charm and laughter to the event, with the film's cast and director celebrating the enduring classic's legacy

    Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 years: Shah Rukh Khan's witty response on Salman Khan's role lights up special screening ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 9:46 AM IST

    Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the timeless classic, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," fans were treated to a special screening in Mumbai, which featured the film's lead actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, alongside director Karan Johar. The trio shared fond memories associated with the movie and expressed their gratitude to the cast and crew members who couldn't be present for the event. One memorable moment occurred when Shah Rukh Khan was asked about Salman Khan's special appearance in the romantic drama.

    With his trademark wit, Shah Rukh Khan responded in a manner that added an extra layer of charm to the evening. When fans inquired about Salman Khan's role in the film, Shah Rukh quipped, "Woh interval ke baad aayega, abhi interval tak speech nahi hui hai meri. In order of appearance mention kar raha hu main. Rani ko bhi tab mention karunga jab bhoot ban ke aayegi (He will come after the interval; my speech hasn't happened until the interval. I'm mentioning in the order of appearance. I'll mention Rani when she appears as a ghost)." His witty response elicited laughter and cheers from the audience.

    Shah Rukh Khan continued to playfully engage with the crowd, saying, "Yes, and Salman bhai, and Rani, who came as a ghost in the end again, the little kids in the film who were so lovely."

    The iconic film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" featured Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol in the lead roles. Unfortunately, Kajol, who portrayed Anjali, couldn't attend the special screening. The movie originally graced theaters on October 16, 1998, and it continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans, achieving both critical acclaim and commercial success.

    ALSO READ: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 years: Shah Rukh, Rani Mukerji-Karan Johar surprise fans during special screening

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 9:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Azadi': Sreenath Bhasi, Vani Viswanath starrer's poster look out rkn

    'Azadi': Sreenath Bhasi, Vani Viswanath starrer's poster look out

    Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 years: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji-Karan Johar surprise fans during special screening of their 1998 film RBA

    Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 years: Shah Rukh, Rani Mukerji-Karan Johar surprise fans during special screening

    Azhar Iqubal joins 'Shark Tank 3' judges panel, all you need to know about Inshorts' CEO RKK

    Azhar Iqubal joins 'Shark Tank 3' judges panel, all you need to know about Inshorts' CEO

    The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor's wait to play a detective on screen comes to an end; Read ATG

    The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor's wait to play a detective on screen comes to an end; Read

    PM Modi invites Amitabh Bachchan to explore Gujarat's Rann Utsav, Statue of Unity ATG

    PM Modi invites Amitabh Bachchan to explore Gujarat's Rann Utsav, Statue of Unity

    Recent Stories

    UP Police constable suspended for pro-Palestine post and fundraising appeal; check details AJR

    UP Police constable suspended for pro-Palestine post and fundraising appeal; check details

    On Navratri Day 2, gold prices shoot up

    On Navratri Day 2, gold prices shoot up

    World Spine Day 2023 Know how excessive screen time impacts on your health RBA

    World Spine Day 2023: Know how excessive screen time impacts on your health

    Hate crime in the US: Landlord targets Muslim family; kills boy, stabs mother amidst Gaza war tensions AJR

    Hate crime in the US: Landlord targets Muslim family; kills boy, stabs mother amidst Gaza war tensions

    'Azadi': Sreenath Bhasi, Vani Viswanath starrer's poster look out rkn

    'Azadi': Sreenath Bhasi, Vani Viswanath starrer's poster look out

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon