Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 years: Karan Johar would cast Alia, Ranveer, Janhvi is iconic movie is remade; Read on

    Karan Johar marked the 25th anniversary of "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" with hypothetical casting suggestions for a remake, surprising fans at special screenings, and celebrating the film's timeless status in Indian cinema

    Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 years: Karan Johar would cast Alia, Ranveer, Janhvi is iconic movie is remade; Read on ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    Karan Johar recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of his directorial debut film, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," and during this milestone, he shared some interesting insights. The film, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in prominent roles, remains an iconic classic in Indian cinema. Karan Johar, while revisiting the movie, discussed the hypothetical scenario of remaking the film with a younger cast.

    In an interview with ETimes, Karan Johar expressed his thoughts on recasting the film if it were to be made today. He suggested that Alia Bhatt would be an excellent choice for the role of Anjali. For Tina's character, portrayed by Rani Mukerji in the original film, he proposed that Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday could be ideal choices. However, he acknowledged that the original cast of the film was irreplaceable and that this was merely a speculative exercise. Karan also mentioned the character of Rahul, originally played by Shah Rukh Khan, and suggested that Ranveer Singh might be a good fit in a hypothetical remake.

    To celebrate the film's 25th anniversary, special screenings of "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" were organized in Mumbai. Surprising fans at these screenings were Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and director Karan Johar. This reunion of the film's key figures was an emotional moment for fans, who had gathered to relive the iconic movie. Unfortunately, Kajol couldn't attend the event due to her prior commitments.

    "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" is considered a timeless classic in Indian cinema, known for its remarkable chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, as well as unforgettable dialogues like "Tussi Jaa Re Ho, Tussi Na Jaao." The film's enduring popularity is a testament to its cinematic significance. Additionally, the film featured a cameo by Salman Khan, adding to its star-studded cast.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prithviraj Sukumaran turns 41: Glance at star's net worth, family and more rkn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran turns 41: Glance at star's net worth, family and more

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya accuses ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar for THIS, Salman Khan gets angry

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya accuses ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar for THIS, Salman Khan gets angry

    Parineeti Chopra's VIRAL photos enjoying scenic vacay with her gal pals is unmissable vma

    Parineeti Chopra's VIRAL photos enjoying scenic vacay with her gal pals is unmissable

    Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 years: Shah Rukh Khan's witty response on Salman Khan's role lights up special screening ATG

    Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 years: Shah Rukh Khan's witty response on Salman Khan's role lights up special screening

    'Azadi': Sreenath Bhasi, Vani Viswanath starrer's poster look out rkn

    'Azadi': Sreenath Bhasi, Vani Viswanath starrer's poster look out

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus Open to launch on October 19 Check out camera screen specs price sale details leaked gcw

    OnePlus Open to launch on October 19: Check out camera, screen specs; price & sale details leaked

    Prithviraj Sukumaran turns 41: Glance at star's net worth, family and more rkn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran turns 41: Glance at star's net worth, family and more

    Afghanistan beat England: Revisiting 6 greatest World Cup upsets snt

    Afghanistan beat England: Revisiting 6 greatest World Cup upsets

    Navratri 2023: 8 temples of Goddess Durga in Rajasthan

    8 temples of Goddess Durga in Rajasthan

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya accuses ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar for THIS, Salman Khan gets angry

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya accuses ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar for THIS, Salman Khan gets angry

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon