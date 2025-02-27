Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer to hit theaters on THIS date – Details inside

Kuberaa, featuring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, is a highly anticipated action-packed socio-drama. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film showcases intriguing characters and a thrilling storyline.

Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer to hit theaters on THIS date - Details inside NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 27, 2025, 3:19 PM IST

The makers of Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, have officially announced the film's release date.
The movie is set to hit theaters on June 20, 2025.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared the update with her fans via her Instagram Stories.
Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer to hit theaters on THIS date - Details inside NTI

Earlier, the makers of the film released a teaser and poster. The teaser revealed flashes of intense action, gripping visuals, and mysterious characters. Taking to his X account on Friday, Dhanush dropped the teaser, giving fans a peek into the gritty crime-thriller.

The makers teased fans with Rashmika's look poster, and they had released the video to give a sneak peek into her character.
Taking to Instagram, Rashmika earlier dropped her first look video.

The video opens with Rashmika walking in a jungle with an iron rod in her hands. And then she is seen digging the ground deep and taking out a suitcase filled with money. Looking at the money, Rashmika seems to be happy. And then walks away with the bag.

Dhanush, whose earlier poster showed him with long hair and a rugged appearance, surprises fans in the teaser with a fresh, clean-shaven look, giving off a wealthy and powerful vibe. This drastic transformation has left fans curious about his character.

In May, makers also unveiled the first look of Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The video showcases Nagarjuna walking under an umbrella while heavy rain pours in, surrounded by trucks full of currency notes. After seeing Rs 500 note all wet on the floor, he walks back towards the currency container and puts his money into the pile.

Money symbolises the film's title, Kubera, which is known to be the god of wealth.

Dressed in a shirt, trousers, and sporting glasses, the actor has immensely elevated expectations from the social drama.

Actor Dhanush's avatar in the film also garnered a positive response from audiences.

The film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

Nagarjuna plays a complex yet pivotal role in 'Kubera', adding another layer to the film's multi-dimensional storyline. Rashmika's character longs for more out of her middle-class life, while Jim Sarbh plays the role of a successful businessman.

The film, a socio-drama, is being shot in both Tamil and Telugu.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

ALSO READ: Kubera: Dhanush's salary for his role in THIS big-budget movie revealed; Read on

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Hollywood legend & Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife found dead at home

Hollywood legend & Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy & their dog found dead at home: Cops

'People said our kids would join ISIS,' Priyamani reveals shocking comments on her interfaith marriage MEG

'People said our kids would join ISIS,' Priyamani reveals shocking comments on her interfaith marriage

Matthew Perry allegedly recieved 27 shots of Ketamine before his death, new documentary make shocking claims dmn

Matthew Perry allegedly recieved 27 shots of Ketamine before his death, new documentary make shocking claims

Rohit Saraf Congratulates Prajakta Koli on her wedding: Are the love rumors true? MEG

Rohit Saraf Congratulates Prajakta Koli on her wedding: Are the love rumors true?

Alia Bhatt reacts to a post defending Ranbir Kapoor against 'womanizer' labels MEG

Alia Bhatt reacts to a post defending Ranbir Kapoor against 'womanizer' labels

Recent Stories

IT Minister showcases 'Designed and Made in India' laptop, netizens applaud initiative (WATCH) ddr

IT Minister showcases 'Designed and Made in India' laptop, netizens applaud initiative (WATCH)

Ramadan with Family: Fridays declared distance learning days for UAE public schools anr

Ramadan with Family: Fridays declared distance learning days for UAE public schools

CUET PG 2025: CUET PG subject wise exam schedule released, exam will be held from March 13 to April 1 iwh

CUET PG 2025: CUET PG subject wise exam schedule released, exam will be held from March 13 to April 1

Aashram 3 REVIEW: Fans go gaga over Aditi Pohankar, Bobby Deol's performances; read on RBA

Aashram 3 REVIEW: Fans go gaga over Aditi Pohankar, Bobby Deol's performances; read on

TN CM Stalin says 25 north Indian languages destroyed by Hindi-Sanskrit 'invasion' amid NEP row dmn

TN CM Stalin says 25 north Indian languages destroyed by Hindi-Sanskrit 'invasion' amid NEP row

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

Video Icon
Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Video Icon
The Eye trailer OUT! Shruti Haasan’s HOLLYWOOD Debut Promises Thrills and Mystery!

The Eye trailer OUT! Shruti Haasan’s HOLLYWOOD Debut Promises Thrills and Mystery!

Video Icon
'Not Happy with Elon? Will Throw Them Out': Trump Sparks Laughter at Cabinet Briefing

'Not Happy with Elon? Will Throw Them Out': Trump Sparks Laughter at Cabinet Briefing

Video Icon
Trump EXPLAINS WHY Canada Must Become 51st State of USA | Trudeau

Trump EXPLAINS WHY Canada Must Become 51st State of USA | Trudeau

Video Icon