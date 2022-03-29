Will BTS drop from performing at Grammys 2022?

BTS’s Jungkook has tested positive for Covid-19, just days before the band’s performance at Grammys 2022 which will be held over the weekend on April 4.

Korean pop sensation BTS’s one of the seven members, Jungkook, has tested positive for Covid-19. The singer’s positive report came in just days before the band’s performance at the Grammys 2022. This has led to a rise in concern among the BTS army whether they will be able to see their favourite band perform at the biggest music night or not.

With just a week left for BTS’s performance at the Grammys 2022, the band’s talent management company, Big Hit Music, issued an official statement in regard to Jungkook’s medical report.

The company, confirming Jungkook's positive report, said in its official statement: “Jung Kook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance."

Jungkook faced a little bit of discomfort in his throat after landing in Las Vegas. He then took a rapid PCR test along with a standard PCR test on March 27, Sunday afternoon (KT). “While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jung Kook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT)," the statement further said.

Big Hit Music also said in its statement that Jungkook is presently under self-quarantine and is also undergoing treatment while following all the guidelines laid by the health department of the United States of America. “He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine. Jung Kook’s participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on COVID-19, while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer," the statement read.

The agency also apologized for the inconvenience since Jungkook’s reports have come just days before their scheduled performance at the Grammys. “We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists’ health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States. We ask for your generous understanding and support from all our fans. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jung Kook, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities," Big Hit Music said.

Jungkook was the first of the seven members of BTS to fly to the US. The other members, RM, V, Jin, Suga and Jimin were seen at the Incheon International Airport on Monday while heading for their flight.

Meanwhile, BTS’ J-Hope had also tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. He is expected to join the rest of the BTS members at a later date after he has fully recovered. However, with the band scheduled to perform at the Grammys 2022 on April 4, it is yet to be seen how BTS will manage to perform without Jungkook.