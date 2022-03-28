BTS surprises all with their Oscars 2022 appearance

The BTS army was in for a pleasant surprise when the K-pop sensation made a surprise visual appearance at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

The world was taken by surprise, especially the BTS army when the K-pop sensation band made a surprise appearance during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony that was held on Sunday.

BTS members V, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope made a visual appearance to praise their favourite Disney and Pixar movies including Will Smith starrer Aladdin and Oscar winner Coco.

When Jimin said that Coco is one of his favourite films, RM was quick to add: "It is a real masterpiece. I watched it three times and I cried a lot." They were joined by another of the seven-boy-band member, V, who said, "Truly, Pixar is unbelievable." Praising the Disney movies, Jin went on to say that the films “stimulate emotion well”.

Speaking of the Oscar-winning movie Coco, RM said he did not cry while watching it. However, he gave a shout out to Will Smith starrer live-action movie Aladdin movie which netted more than US$1 billion worldwide in the year 2019. "I really liked Aladdin," added J-Hope.

The K-pop band, BTS, appeared during the awards ceremony after Disney had bagged a couple of awards at the Oscars. The Best Costume Design was awarded to the live-action film Cruella while the Oscar for an animated feature was awarded to Encanto. Coco, BTS’s favourite Disney movie, had won two Oscars in the 2018 awards ceremony for animated features and original song categories.

In March this month, BTS had rocked the movie world with their concert movie ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage: Seoul’. It grossed US$32.6 million which the concert movie collected from screening in 3,711 cinema halls in 75 global theatrical markets.

In North America, the BTS’s concert movie ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage: Seoul’ was played in a total of 803 theatres. It netter around US$6.84 million in North America alone.