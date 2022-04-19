BTS: Did you know that Jungkook’s a good boxer? Sunbae’s Jay Park reveals in a selfie

Sunbae artist Jay Park is all praises for BTS’ Jungkook. Giving a sweet shoutout to his hoobae, Park says he finds Jungkook very ‘humble’.

American rapper and Sunbae artist, Jay Park has got the BTS army excited. The singer-songwriter, record producer, dancer and entrepreneur, Park shared a selfie with BTS’ Jungkook that has been breaking the internet. Being of Korean descent, Park is one of the members of Art of Movement, a b-boy crew based out of Seattle.

Jay Park recently took to Instagram to reveal that he got to meet Jungkook. He wrote a caption in Korean that loosely translates in English as “Even at the top, he stays humble and has a mind to continue bettering himself… such a respectable man… and he’s even good at boxing..”.

He further went on to add more about Jungkook in his caption – this time, in English. He wrote, “[A]fter i met Jk i can definitely can see why they get so much love. Humble ambitious and talented.”

The two photographs that Jay Park shared on his Instagram handle, show him wearing an all-black outfit whereas the BTS star Jungkook opted for a white t-shirt. The two posed for the picture had Jungkook made a pout for the click. Jay Park’s post was also shared by Jungkook on his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, all the seven BTS boys – Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM and V have returned to South Korea after their ‘Permission to Dance’ tour in Los Angeles. The boy-band was in the United States of America to attend the Grammy Awards 2022 that was held in Los Angeles early this month. The band continued to stay in LA after the Grammys for their tour.

On Tuesday, all the members of BTS were snapped at the airport upon their arrival in South Korea. Jungkook and Jimin were clicked leaving together from the airport in the car, videos and photographs of which are being circulated on social media.