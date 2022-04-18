BTS: V gets hurt while performing at Las Vegas concert; here’s what happened

BTS’s V shared a few pictures on his Instagram showing the bruises that he had received while performing at a concert in Los Angeles.

Looks like all is not well with BTS' one of the seven members. BTS’s V took to Instagram on Monday to share a few pictures, revealing that he has received some bruises after the band’s performance at a concert in Los Angeles.

The seven-member boy band comprising V, RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook, are on a band tour to Los Angeles with their Permission To Dance on Stage concert. V took to his Instagram handle to share a few photographs including one just before the boys took off from Los Angeles to head back to South Korea.

The first photograph shows V standing in front of an aircraft while a few of their team members were seen waiting for him at the aircraft’s entrance. Sharing the photograph, V dropped the South Korean national flag in the caption, hinting that the band is on their way to return to their homeland.

The second picture that V shared from his handle showed a close picture of the aircraft’s pilot ready to fly the band to their homeland. The picture was captioned as "I’ll hurry and get on (grinning face with sweat emoji)."

But it was the third picture that V posted that got the attention of all BTS fans, particularly those of V. The superstar shared a collage image of his wounded leg and another photograph wherein he had placed Pokemon-themed bandaids. In the captions, V wrote, “Seems like I got excited because it’s the last day." These pictures that V shared from his profile were later deleted.



Meanwhile, on Sunday, the band’s agency Big Hit Music announced that the Korean pop sensation band will soon be releasing their latest album. Labelled ‘We are bulletproof’, the album will be released in the first week of June. BTS’s latest album will be released a year later after its 2021 two back-to-back singles ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance’.