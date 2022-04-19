Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS: Army goes gung-ho as boys papped at airport; watch Junkook, Jimin leaving together in a car

    BTS Army was “in tears” after all the seven boys returned to South Kores from their Los Angeles 'Permission To Dance' tour. Take a look at how their Army has reacted to their return.

    kpop BTS Army goes gung ho as boys papped at airport watch Junkook Jimin leaving together in a car drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 8:17 AM IST

    BTS boys Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, RM and V have returned home after their long trip to Los Angeles for the Grammys Award, followed by their ‘Permission to Dance’ tour. Upon their arrival in South Korea, the boyband was papped at the airport with several videos of them getting inside their respective cars going viral on social media.

    Soon after the boys returned to the homeland, the BTS army has not been able to keep calm. Their fans have taken to the microblogging site Twitter to pour their heart out about how happy they are to have their favourite stars back!

    Many from the BTS army shared videos and images of Jungkook and Jimin who were spotted together while leaving the airport. The two of the seven Korean pop sensations took a car together as they left the airport to reach their respective homes. These videos and images of Jungkook and Jimin have since then been going viral on Twitter.

    One of the users commented how he is happy to see both Jungkook and Jimin, along with the actor boys, return home “safe and sound”. Another user wrote: “Jimin and Jungkook going home after a long flight, rest well my loves”.

    ALSO READ: BTS: V gets hurt while performing at Las Vegas concert; here’s what happened

    Take a look at some of the reactions that Twitterati have been storming the microblogging site with:

     

     

     

     

    ALSO READ: BTS to drop its new album ‘We are bulletproof’ on this date; check out

    Meanwhile, BTS successfully concluded the ‘Permission to Dance’ tour in the United States. Towards the end of March, the boy band had reached LA, days before the Grammy Awards 2022 where they performed their mega-chartbuster song ‘Butter’. After the awards ceremony, the band continued to stay back in LA for their tour.

    Apart from this, BTS’ agency, Big Hit Music, recently announced that the band will be releasing their new album ‘We Are Bulletproof’ on June 6, 2022. It is a year after their two superhit singles – Butter and Permission To Dance were released in 2021.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 8:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KGF Chapter 2 What has Ujjwal Kulkarni got to do with Prashanth Neel directorial film starring Yash drb

    KGF Chapter 2: What has Ujjwal Kulkarni got to do with Prashanth Neel's directorial film, starring Yash?

    Kpop BTS V gets hurt while performing at Las Vegas concert here is what happened drb

    BTS: V gets hurt while performing at Las Vegas concert; here’s what happened

    Celebs congratulate Madhavan's son Vedaant for clinching gold at Danish Open 2022 snt

    Celebs congratulate Madhavan's son Vedaant for clinching gold at Danish Open 2022

    Lock Upp As Prince Narula enters Kangana Ranaut show will he continue his reality show winning streak drb

    Lock Upp: As Prince Narula enters Kangana Ranaut's show, will he continue his reality show winning streak?

    Legendary Odia singer Prafulla Kar dies at 83 drb

    Legendary Odia singer Prafulla Kar dies at 83

    Recent Stories

    World liver day 2022 Know date significance of the day here are tips to keep liver healthy gcw

    World liver day 2022: Know date, significance of the day; here are tips to keep liver healthy

    KGF Chapter 2 What has Ujjwal Kulkarni got to do with Prashanth Neel directorial film starring Yash drb

    KGF Chapter 2: What has Ujjwal Kulkarni got to do with Prashanth Neel's directorial film, starring Yash?

    Palak Tiwari 9 sassy and gutsy Instagram photos that make her showbiz Bijlee girl drb

    Palak Tiwari’s 9 sassy and gutsy Instagram photos that make her showbiz’s ‘Bijlee’ girl

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB lucknow-bangalore Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Match Prediction: Lucknow and Bangalore to fight for the top spot

    Cristiano Ronaldo baby boy passes away; Twitter condoles-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo's baby boy passes away; Twitter condoles

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon