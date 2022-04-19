BTS: Army goes gung-ho as boys papped at airport; watch Junkook, Jimin leaving together in a car

BTS Army was “in tears” after all the seven boys returned to South Kores from their Los Angeles 'Permission To Dance' tour. Take a look at how their Army has reacted to their return.

BTS boys Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, RM and V have returned home after their long trip to Los Angeles for the Grammys Award, followed by their ‘Permission to Dance’ tour. Upon their arrival in South Korea, the boyband was papped at the airport with several videos of them getting inside their respective cars going viral on social media.

Soon after the boys returned to the homeland, the BTS army has not been able to keep calm. Their fans have taken to the microblogging site Twitter to pour their heart out about how happy they are to have their favourite stars back!

Many from the BTS army shared videos and images of Jungkook and Jimin who were spotted together while leaving the airport. The two of the seven Korean pop sensations took a car together as they left the airport to reach their respective homes. These videos and images of Jungkook and Jimin have since then been going viral on Twitter.

One of the users commented how he is happy to see both Jungkook and Jimin, along with the actor boys, return home “safe and sound”. Another user wrote: “Jimin and Jungkook going home after a long flight, rest well my loves”.

Take a look at some of the reactions that Twitterati have been storming the microblogging site with:

Meanwhile, BTS successfully concluded the ‘Permission to Dance’ tour in the United States. Towards the end of March, the boy band had reached LA, days before the Grammy Awards 2022 where they performed their mega-chartbuster song ‘Butter’. After the awards ceremony, the band continued to stay back in LA for their tour.

Apart from this, BTS’ agency, Big Hit Music, recently announced that the band will be releasing their new album ‘We Are Bulletproof’ on June 6, 2022. It is a year after their two superhit singles – Butter and Permission To Dance were released in 2021.