    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share details of theme, food of their baby's gender reveal party

    Recently, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker held a gender reveal celebration for their unborn child, and as with most Kardashian-Jenner get-togethers, it had a theme. Here is what we know about the gender reveal from the perspective of the reality television star who is expecting her first child with the drummer.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

    The lavish party thrown by Kardashian and Barker, who are expecting a boy, was reportedly organised in less than 48 hours. On her lifestyle website Poosh, the 44-year-old entrepreneur revealed exclusive information about the gender reveal. In a video the couple posted, they can be seen sitting on a drum kit when blue streamers suddenly erupt into the air, revealing that they are expecting a boy. According to reports, the gender reveal would have a "on-the-nose and rock-n-roll theme" blended with Kim Kardashian's "elevated, chic aesthetic." The invited guests were instructed to stop by a will-call desk to pick up their all-access passes and either a pink or a blue wristband to display their best guess as to the baby's gender. The phrases "World Tour with special guest Kravis" and the time and place were written on a Baby Barker poster. A champagne table, a baby's breath floral arrangement, black candles, and a microphone were all part of the entrance decor.

    When the gender was revealed, Kardashian uploaded pictures with the message, "Little drummer boy coming soon." This won't be her first time having children. With her ex-husband Scott Disick, she has three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. On the other side, Barker is also the father of three kids. The 47-year-old's ex-wife Shanna Moakler is the mother of his two children, Landon and Alabama, as well as his stepdaughter Atiana. 
    Kourtney, a 44-year-old reality personality who wed Travis Barker last year, has officially changed her last name on social media and even updated her driver's licence to reflect her new complete name.  On June 29, Kourtney announced the official change of her name to Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Instagram.

    Kourtney recently chose to take her husband's last name, but she insisted on keeping her middle name, Kardashian, which is her maiden name. Kourtney revealed in a comment that this decision is in keeping with a long-standing custom wherein brides adopt their husband's last name while keeping their maiden name as their middle name. She does this to honour her ancestry and to completely embrace her new life as a Barker.

     

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
