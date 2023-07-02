Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Akhil Marar wins the show!

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale winner was announced on Sunday (July 2) putting an end to the audience's wait. Akhil Marar has emerged victorious in the Mohanlal Show.

    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 10:31 PM IST

    The wait is finally over! Film director Akhil Marar is the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5. He has become the fourth contestant to grab the title after Sabumon, Manikuttan and Dilsha Prasannan of the previous seasons. Host Mohanlal declared the much-awaited results. Reneesha Rahiman is the first runner-up and Junaiz VP is the second runner-up. Akhil Marar will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

    Sobha Viswanath grabbed the fourth position while Shiju AR on the fifth. 

    "Thank you my dear friends, who pushed me to this trophy. Thank you for believing in me when no one stood by my side. I dedicate this trophy to my friends.." said Akhil Marar.

    Viewers were on the edge of their seats during Cerena Ann Johnson's eviction on the previous episode of the programme. The top five contestants who would be battling for the coveted crown were then announced by host Mohanlal.

    In this season of Bigg Boss, Akhil was hailed by viewers as a total entertainer. Even after the programme has been on the air for sixty days, it was clear that Akhil Marar would win this season since he had managed to advance in the games and challenges of Bigg Boss. Fans were solely concerned about Akhil's potential expulsion because of his out-of-control actions. There were claims of physical violence and indecency against him. However, Marar evolved into a matchmaker who eventually apologised for those problems and continued. This time, Akhil Marar was the centre of attention. It is notable that Akhil had the support of the former candidates.

    In 2015, Akhil made his directorial debut as an assistant director with the Malayalam film Perariyathavar. In 2021, he directed the Malayalam film 'Oru Thathwika Avalokanam', a comedy political satire.
     

