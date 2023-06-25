Kourtney Kardashian displaying 'baby bump' in green bikini wins hearts of fans

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying her pregnancy phase as she dropped another baby bump photo with her fans and followers, which has taken social media by storm. All the ardent fans are pouring hearts and love for the reality TV star and giving exciting wishes for her new journey.

Kourtney Kardashian is all set and excited to embrace motherhood as she is expecting a baby with her husband and rapper, Travis Barker. The reality TV star updates her fans by sharing her baby bump photos on Instagram. One day back, the 44-year-old American socialite and reality star, who is best known for her brilliant performance in iconic 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' and 'The Kardashians' on Hulu, has shared a new picture of her baby bump; fans are all hearts and love for this stunning photograph of hers.

A day back, Kourtney Kardashian shared an exciting carousel of photos on Instagram. In one of the pictures, she flaunted her baby bump wearing a green bikini.

Kourtney Kardashian posted her stunning photos:

The first picture shows a close selfie of the reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian. In the second picture, Kourtney is video recording her spa house, which has a big swimming pool. In the third picture, she flaunted her baby bump wearing a green bikini while clicking a mirror selfie. Other snaps show the American media personality capturing the pool moment and enjoying the summer season to the fullest.

Kourtney's Baby bump photo wins fan's hearts:

As soon as Kourtney dropped her new pregnancy bump, fans were quick enough to react to it. With zeal and eagerness to know the gender of the baby, fans posted heart emojis and lovely words. A fan wrote, "Kourtney is the most beautiful of all the Kardashians." Another commented, "Also loving this short hair vibe. That has been happening." A fan added, "Pregnancy looks good on you. Congratulations." Another fan shared, "That is a boy belly!."

Kourtney's viral pregnancy announcement:

On June 16, Kourtney Kardashian attended her husband and drummer Travis Barker and his band Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. In the middle of the ongoing concert in Los Angeles, she held a sign saying, "Travis, I am Pregnant." The crowd started cheering when she got seen on the big screen. Travis, who could not hold his excitement, jumped off the stage and passionately kissed his wife.

