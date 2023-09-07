"Bramayugam" first look: Grey beard with stained teeth; Mammootty in a hero or villain role?

The first look of Megastar Mammootty in "Bramayugam" was released on Thursday. The officials has shared the first glimpse on the occasion of Mammootty's 72th birthday

The first look of Mammootty's latest film, 'Bramayugam, was released on Thursday (Sep 7). Today megastar Mammootty is celebrating his 72nd birthday, and the movie poster was shared on the occasion of Mammootty's birthday. The shooting of the film directed by Rahul Sadashivan is progressing.

Mammootty, who is currently filming for the movie, celebrated Onam with his team. In addition to 'Bramayugam, another movie starring Mammooty, 'Kannan Squad, will be releasing today.

Mammootty has started shooting for this film, 'Bramayugam,' a horror thriller directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The actor shared the film's first poster on August 17. Notably, 'Bramayugam' marks the debut production venture of Night Shift Studios and is set to release in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages