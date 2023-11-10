Koffee With Karan 8: Salman Khan to grace 'Kouch' for season finale? Here's what we know

Koffee with Karan 8: Salman Khan to grace the season finale if reports are to be believed. Salman is bracing for his grand Diwali release, Tiger 3 alongside katrina Kaif

Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee with Karan Season 8, has been making headlines with its star-studded lineup, and the grand finale is anticipated to be a showstopper with the possible inclusion of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The season commenced with a dynamic start, featuring the power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The promise of candid conversations and intriguing revelations from the celebrity guests has kept viewers hooked throughout the season.

Recent reports from India Today suggest that host Karan Johar is keen on concluding the season with a bang by having Salman Khan as the guest for the closing episode. While details are still in the negotiation phase, there is a buzz surrounding Salman's potential appearance, creating immense excitement among fans.

The show's team is reportedly in discussions to finalize another actor to join Salman on the finale episode. The objective is to make the concluding episode truly spectacular, and Salman Khan's presence is expected to add a memorable touch to the season finale.

Koffee with Karan Season 8 has already treated audiences to engaging episodes, such as the one featuring siblings Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and insights into the love lives of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The upcoming episodes promise even more entertainment, with duos like Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, and Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty set to grace the iconic couch.

For those eager to catch all the entertaining episodes, the show is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the highly-anticipated release of his film Tiger 3, hitting theaters this Sunday. The action-packed movie, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by YRF, features Salman alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Is Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film banned in Qatar, Oman and Kuwait? Read this

As discussions continue, fans eagerly await official confirmation of Salman Khan's appearance on the Koffee with Karan Season 8 finale, anticipating a memorable and star-studded conclusion to the beloved talk show.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan was not first choice to play Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg? Read more