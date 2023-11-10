Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Koffee With Karan 8: Salman Khan to grace 'Kouch' for season finale? Here's what we know

    Koffee with Karan 8: Salman Khan to grace the season finale if reports are to be believed. Salman is bracing for his grand Diwali release, Tiger 3 alongside katrina Kaif

    Koffee With Karan 8: Salman Khan to grace 'Kouch' for season finale? Here's what we know ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee with Karan Season 8, has been making headlines with its star-studded lineup, and the grand finale is anticipated to be a showstopper with the possible inclusion of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

    The season commenced with a dynamic start, featuring the power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The promise of candid conversations and intriguing revelations from the celebrity guests has kept viewers hooked throughout the season.

    Recent reports from India Today suggest that host Karan Johar is keen on concluding the season with a bang by having Salman Khan as the guest for the closing episode. While details are still in the negotiation phase, there is a buzz surrounding Salman's potential appearance, creating immense excitement among fans.

    The show's team is reportedly in discussions to finalize another actor to join Salman on the finale episode. The objective is to make the concluding episode truly spectacular, and Salman Khan's presence is expected to add a memorable touch to the season finale.

    Koffee with Karan Season 8 has already treated audiences to engaging episodes, such as the one featuring siblings Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and insights into the love lives of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The upcoming episodes promise even more entertainment, with duos like Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, and Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty set to grace the iconic couch.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    For those eager to catch all the entertaining episodes, the show is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

    Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the highly-anticipated release of his film Tiger 3, hitting theaters this Sunday. The action-packed movie, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by YRF, features Salman alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

    ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Is Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film banned in Qatar, Oman and Kuwait? Read this

    As discussions continue, fans eagerly await official confirmation of Salman Khan's appearance on the Koffee with Karan Season 8 finale, anticipating a memorable and star-studded conclusion to the beloved talk show.

    ALSO READ: Salman Khan was not first choice to play Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg? Read more

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Subhash Ghai drops 'unseen' snap of Katrina Kaif from the Ramesh Taurani-hosted Diwali party - SEE PHOTO vma

    Subhash Ghai drops 'unseen' snap of Katrina Kaif from the Ramesh Taurani-hosted Diwali party - SEE PHOTO

    Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has 5th degree black belt in taekwondo? RKK

    Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has 5th degree black belt in taekwondo?

    Diwali 2023: Shriya Saran exudes festive vibes with husband Andrei Koscheev in Instagram post [PICTURES] ATG

    Diwali 2023: Shriya Saran exudes festive vibes with husband Andrei Koscheev in Instagram post [PICTURES]

    Does Gigi Hadid feel 'uneasy' with Taylor Swift's 'blooming love' rumours with Travis Kelce? Know details vma

    Does Gigi Hadid feel 'uneasy' with Taylor Swift's 'blooming love' rumours with Travis Kelce? Know details

    Salman Khan was not first choice to play Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg? Read more ATG

    Salman Khan was not first choice to play Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg? Read more

    Recent Stories

    Why do we celebrate World Science Day? Understanding significance and importance vkp

    Why do we celebrate World Science Day? Understanding significance and importance

    Switzerland to Norway: 7 European countries you should visit in Winter ATG

    Switzerland to Norway: 7 European countries you should visit in Winter

    Subhash Ghai drops 'unseen' snap of Katrina Kaif from the Ramesh Taurani-hosted Diwali party - SEE PHOTO vma

    Subhash Ghai drops 'unseen' snap of Katrina Kaif from the Ramesh Taurani-hosted Diwali party - SEE PHOTO

    CJI inaugurates 'Mitti Cafe' managed by specially-abled in Supreme Court; heartwarming videos go viral snt

    CJI inaugurates 'Mitti Cafe' managed by specially-abled in Supreme Court; heartwarming videos go viral

    Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has 5th degree black belt in taekwondo? RKK

    Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has 5th degree black belt in taekwondo?

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon