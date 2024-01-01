Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Koffee With Karan 8: Janhvi Kapoor accidently reveals rummoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's nickname

    Karan Johar shared the promo of his show 'Koffee With Karan' upcoming episode where he disclosed the next guests will be the sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

    On Monday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram to announce the guests for the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan 8. The guests for the next episode will be Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Karan shared a new promo for the show's upcoming episode and in the teaser, Janhvi confirmed in the teaser that she is dating rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and also revealed his nickname.

    The promo starts with Janhvi saying, "Yesterday night at the party, I was just going around asking people to ask me rapid-fire questions. Navya (Naveli Nanda) believes I am not prepared. She told him, "Don't go." 

    "Name three people on your speed dial list," Karan said. Janhvi quickly responded, "Papa, Khushu, and Shiku." She soon realized she had uttered Shikhar Pahariya, and her reaction had Karan in stitches. During the same game, Karan inquired about Janhvi's previous associations with Khushi. Janhvi told Khushi, "I have only dated three boys, and we stick to that."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Also read: New Year 2024: Dua Lipa shares pictures as she ends the year in India says, 'I feel so beyond lucky'

    Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

    Janhvi Kapoor had not openly confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya before, but she had never shied away from going on lunch and dinner dates with him. Shikhar and Janhvi recently partied together at Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor's birthday bash. They even went on vacation together to the Maldives, where Shikhar attended Janhvi's uncle Anil Kapoor's birthday party.

    About Shikhar Pahariya

    Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. Shikhar and Janhvi were reportedly in a committed relationship before splitting up. Karan Johar almost confirmed the dating rumors in Season 7 of Koffee With Karan, but Janhvi later stated that she was single. 

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 1:02 PM IST
