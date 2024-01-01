New Year 2024: Dua Lipa shares pictures as she ends the year in India says, 'I feel so beyond lucky'

Dua Lipa charmed her Instagram followers with photos from her holiday in India, namely the province of Rajasthan.

Dua Lipa is currently on holiday in India's Rajasthan and has been sharing pictures from her visit. She spent her New Year's too in the country and shared images.

While fans were happy to see the singer's vacation adventures against the backdrop of breathtaking forts and safaris, it was her lovely comment on concluding the year in India that captured the hearts of her followers in the nation.

The pop sensation was dressed in a yellow traditional kurta while she posed with an elephant in the jungle.

In one, she shared a picture of her visiting a Hindu temple and seeking the blessings of god with her friends and family.

Dua also gave fans a glimpse of her hotel room which was huge and looked like a tent stay with windows and sofas.

The 28-year-old singer also went for a safari ride on a Jeepsi which had utensils such as water bottle, glass etc.

The American singer was lucky enough to spot a Tiger on her visit to the jungle on the safari. She shared a video of the Tiger sitting her way.

Dua took to Instagram recently and wrote, “I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity. This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!!!!!!”

Dua Lipa traveled to India with her family to celebrate Christmas and New Year's. She visited New Delhi before heading to Rajasthan.

