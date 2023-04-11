Salman Khan flaunts his six-pack abs amid trolls slamming him for using VFX in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

At the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan unbuttons his shirt and shows off his actual six-pack abs. The Internet has hailed the star's confidence and roasted his haters.

Bollywood’s Sultan Salman Khan has nullified the rumours of gaining six-pack abs with visual effects (VFX) at the trailer launch event of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. Soon after the first trailer from the actioner-entertainer film got launched on social media, many social media users and a section of people bashed Salman Khan, claiming that his toned and ripped physique was thanks to the VFX and not the gym. On Monday, Salman proved them wrong as he finally unbuttoned his shirt on the stage and flaunted his abs.

At the trailer launch event, Dabangg Khan unbuttoned his shirt, showing off his abs to loud cheers from the audience. He told them, "Tumhare ko lagta hai VFX se hota hain." Global icon Salman Khan's this gesture proved that the superstar achieved his body by following a strict and rigorous workout regime. A video of Salman showing his abs on the stage has gone viral on the internet with ardent fans loving his confidence.

An Insta user commented, "That’s confidence level and proving haters wrong. No VFX sheer bodybuilding." Another added, "Fitness icon of India, Salman Khan." A fan shared, "VFX wale haters are crying in the corner."

On a related note, the 57-year-old actor will do high-octane action stunts in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In order to get into the skin of his role, he has left no stone unturned. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan got helmed by filmmaker Farhad Samji. It marks the Bollywood debut of Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. The family drama also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam. It will hit the theatres on 21 April 2023, coinciding with the Eid festival.

