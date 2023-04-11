Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan flaunts his six-pack abs amid trolls slamming him for using VFX in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

    At the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan unbuttons his shirt and shows off his actual six-pack abs. The Internet has hailed the star's confidence and roasted his haters.

    Salman Khan flaunts his six-pack abs amid trolls slamming him for using VFX in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

    Bollywood’s Sultan Salman Khan has nullified the rumours of gaining six-pack abs with visual effects (VFX) at the trailer launch event of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. Soon after the first trailer from the actioner-entertainer film got launched on social media, many social media users and a section of people bashed Salman Khan, claiming that his toned and ripped physique was thanks to the VFX and not the gym. On Monday, Salman proved them wrong as he finally unbuttoned his shirt on the stage and flaunted his abs.

    At the trailer launch event, Dabangg Khan unbuttoned his shirt, showing off his abs to loud cheers from the audience. He told them, "Tumhare ko lagta hai VFX se hota hain." Global icon Salman Khan's this gesture proved that the superstar achieved his body by following a strict and rigorous workout regime. A video of Salman showing his abs on the stage has gone viral on the internet with ardent fans loving his confidence.

    ALSO READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer OUT: Witness Salman Khan's powerful performance in actioner-entertainer

    An Insta user commented, "That’s confidence level and proving haters wrong. No VFX sheer bodybuilding." Another added, "Fitness icon of India, Salman Khan." A fan shared, "VFX wale haters are crying in the corner."

    On a related note, the 57-year-old actor will do high-octane action stunts in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In order to get into the skin of his role, he has left no stone unturned. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan got helmed by filmmaker Farhad Samji. It marks the Bollywood debut of Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. The family drama also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam. It will hit the theatres on 21 April 2023, coinciding with the Eid festival.

    ALSO READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan new poster OUT: Witness intense and robust avatar of Salman Khan

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal gets new Range Rover SUV; know its SHOCKING price (Video) RBA

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal gets new Range Rover SUV; know its SHOCKING price (Video)

    Has Salman Khan indirectly confirmed that Shehnaaz Gill is dating Raghav Juyal? Know details vma

    Has Salman Khan indirectly confirmed that Shehnaaz Gill is dating Raghav Juyal? Know details

    Is all well with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan? Did she rolls eyes at her husband in public? (WATCH VIDEO) RBA

    Is all okay in Aishwarya Rai's marriage? Did she rolled her eyes at Abhishek Bachchan in public? (VIDEO)

    'The Marvels' enigmatic audio teaser gives glimpses of adventure and thrill awaiting fans vma

    'The Marvels' enigmatic audio teaser gives glimpses of adventure and thrill awaiting fans

    Global icon Kim Kardashian collaborates with Emma Roberts for American Horror Story 12; know more vma

    Global icon Kim Kardashian collaborates with Emma Roberts for American Horror Story 12; know more

    Recent Stories

    Apple BKC Mumbai retail store to open on April 18 Delhi Saket on April 20 Check timings other details gcw

    Apple BKC retail store to open on April 18, Delhi's Saket on April 20; Check timings, other details

    Girl students' harassment at Delhi college fest: DCW exposes lapses in police probe

    Girl students' harassment at Delhi college fest: DCW exposes 'glaring' lapses in police probe

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal gets new Range Rover SUV; know its SHOCKING price (Video) RBA

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal gets new Range Rover SUV; know its SHOCKING price (Video)

    CPI Kerala State Council Office to be renovated at a cost of Rs 10 cr anr

    CPI Kerala State Council Office to be renovated at a cost of Rs 10 cr

    Has Salman Khan indirectly confirmed that Shehnaaz Gill is dating Raghav Juyal? Know details vma

    Has Salman Khan indirectly confirmed that Shehnaaz Gill is dating Raghav Juyal? Know details

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon