    Know the price of this expensive branded bag Suhana Khan was seen carrying at Mumbai Airport

    Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, frequently makes news for her sartorial choices when out and about. She was recently seen carrying an expensive Chanel bag that caught the attention of many.

     

    Know the price of this expensive branded bag Suhana Khan was seen carrying at Mumbai Airport
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 1:41 PM IST

    Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, gets plenty of attention on social media. The diva, who is about to make her eagerly anticipated Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, sparks discussion online due to her dress choices. She knows how to draw attention, whether attending press conferences, getting seen at the airport, or simply hanging out with her friends.

    Suhana was recently sighted at the Mumbai airport, and the netizens were enamoured with her understated outfit choice. She had chosen a split-front, blue sundress with a design and wore white trainers with it. Well, what attracted our notice was the pricey Chanel bag she was carrying. As per reports, the black bag is Chanel’s classic handbag in the size large or maxi.

    According to a media house, the bag's pricing must be stated on the company's official website. However, the bag's price in other sizes may cost $11,000, or about Rs 9,03,000. It's true what you just read! A luggage worth Rs. 9 lakhs was seen travelling with the diva. Of course, the diva has made such fashion statements before. 

    Work front: For those who are unaware, Suhana Khan will be making her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies." Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda are also featured in the Netflix film. A few weeks ago, she was also in the news for dating Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amithabh Bachchan. Fans have voiced a strong desire to see the actors onscreen together in their future film, despite the fact that the pair haven't publicly acknowledged their relationship. 

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 3:28 PM IST
