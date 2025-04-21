Cricketer KL Rahul recently turned 33, and this birthday was extra special for him, as just a couple of days back, he and his wife, Athiya Shetty, introduced their baby girl, Evaarah, to the world.

The cricketer, who celebrated his special day earlier this week, has now shared some adorable moments from his birthday celebration, and fans are loving the sweet family vibes.

KL, on Sunday, took to his Instagram account to share a bunch of pictures and videos from his special day. The post began with a selfie, followed by a photo of a blue cake with the words "Happy Birthday Papa, we love you" written on it.

The next few clips showed Rahul spending time with his pet and sharing laughs with little kids as they clapped around another birthday cake. One photo also showed a cute statue of a toy holding a baby, a lovely nod to Rahul stepping into fatherhood this year.

Earlier on Friday, KL and Athiya also shared the first-ever glimpse of baby Evaarah with a beautiful black-and-white picture.

The couple welcomed their baby girl in March this year. They had announced their pregnancy in November last year with a sweet message that read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon, 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis.

KL Rahul, who is currently playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

KL is the eighth-highest run-getter in the ongoing IPL 2025 and Delhi Capitals' (DC) top run-scorer, with 266 runs in six innings at an average of 53.20 and a strike rate of 158.33, including two fifties. His best score is 93*.

He is coming into the tournament after an incredible ICC Champions Trophy campaign, where he excelled as a finisher at number six, scoring 140 runs in four innings at an average of 140.00, with brilliant contributions in the semifinal against Australia and the final against New Zealand in Dubai.