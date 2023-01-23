Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's film teaser to release with Shah Ruth Khan’s Pathaan

The makers of Salman Khan's latest cinematic venture, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', are all set to treat the eagerly awaiting audiences with the teaser of the latest Bhai flick.

With the rumour mills churning and Salman Khan's latest cinematic offering having been the talk of the town for the past several months, the adulating fans of Salman Khan are in for a big pre-Eid treat towards the last week of this month. The makers of Salman Khan's latest cinematic venture, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', are all set to treat the eagerly awaiting audiences with the teaser of the latest Bhai flick.

The filmmakers will release the teaser alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in theatres all across the country on the 25th of January. They will later be available on YouTube and other digital platforms. The makers have planned a unique approach for the unit launch, "theatres first", the motion units will be first launched on big screens in the theatres, followed by digital.

Sharing a still from the movie, Salman Khan tweeted about the teaser release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pathaan shows, thus giving his fans, and the audiences in general an early start to the celebrations.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a Salman Khan Films production directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salma Khan. Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar appear in the film, which includes action, humour, drama, and romance. The film will be distributed internationally by Zee Studios and will be released on Eid 2023.