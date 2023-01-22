Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Selfiee: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Prithviraj Sukumaran at trailer launch

    First Published Jan 22, 2023, 4:59 PM IST

    The trailer of Selfiee is out! The film features Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles; check the event pictures 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Another entertaining family movie from director Raj Mehta, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi for the first time on the big screen, as well as Nushratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in crucial roles.


     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Selfiee is produced by Star Studios in collaboration with Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames, and Cape Of Good Films.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen, Selfiee releases in theatres on February 24, 2023.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Iss kahaani ka villain toh pata nahi par hero #Selfiee hai! Watch #SelfieeTrailer now. #Selfiee releasing only in cinemas on 24th Feb."

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    'Selfiee' is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama 'Driving Licence'. The original comedy-drama film follows a Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran famous for his driving skills, who loses his licence and how the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu ), who happens to be his fan. Lal Jr directed the original Malayalam movie from a script by Sachy.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The official synopsis of Selfiee reads, "Bollywood superstar Vijay Kumar needs to obtain a new driving license, from RTO officer, Om Prakash Agarwal, a diehard fan of Vijay. A misunderstanding escalates into a feud played out in front of the entire country."

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Several netizens reacted to the teaser and expressed enthusiasm for the film shortly after its release. "Akshay Kumar is not only a history breaker, but also a history builder," one fan said. Another social media appreciated Akshay and Emraan's chemistry and labelled them a 'thriller legendary pair'.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

     The trailer of the film was released on Sunday and going by the video, the two Bollywood actors promise a madcap comedy ride.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The film, directed by Raj Mehta, also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Prithviraj Sukumaran looked dapper at the event.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    For the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar sported an all-pink outfit, whereas Emraan looked dapper as always in a blue tee, layered with a black leather jacket.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The trailer was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Sunday (Jan 22), which was not just attended by the cast and the crew of the film.

