Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan new poster OUT: Witness intense and robust avatar of Salman Khan

Ahead of the anticipated trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, makers have created more excitement by dropping a new intense poster of Salman Khan from the film. Read on to know more.

Fan's anticipation and excitement are at an all-time high right now. After winning the hearts of audiences with the foot-tapping and chartbuster songs Naiyyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum, and Bathukamma, the much-awaited entertaining Telugu-Hindi song titled Yentamma got abundant love from audiences and fans.

The hit foot-tapping numbers have already created curiosity among cinema lovers and a well-deserved wait to witness Salman Khan on screen after a long gap with a blockbuster film that blends action, romance, drama, emotions, a powerful storyline, finesse-filled performances, and so on.

ALSO READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan new Poster OUT: Witness Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde's sizzling on-screen chemistry

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are one of the most awaited films of 2023. The duo has teamed up for the first time in the film. Their fans are thrilled and excited to watch them on the big screen.

Amplifying the enthusiasm, the much-anticipated new poster look of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out. Ardent Salman Khan fandom globally is counting the days left for the trailer to release after witnessing Salman's powerful avatar in the motion poster launched a few days back.

Making fans more thrilled and jubilant, the makers have ended their long wait and finally released the new vibrant poster look of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan in an intense look with long hair and black sunglasses and has balled his right hand into a fist.

The actor oozes machismo and oomph as he sports his long hairdo and an all-black outfit with black glasses black t-shirt and balled fists giving his global fans and audiences a tease of drama, action, and much more waiting for audiences in the film.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film's official trailer, will be launched today by the makers and Salman Khan by 6 pm in the evening. The film releases on Eid on April 21, 2023. A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

ALSO READ: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' motion poster out: WATCH the intense first look of Salman Khan