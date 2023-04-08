Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan new Poster OUT: Witness Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde's sizzling on-screen chemistry

The teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has already created a lot of hype as it garners a wide range of attention from audiences and fans across India and the world.

Fan's anticipation and excitement are at an all-time high right now. After winning the hearts of audiences with the foot-tapping and chartbuster songs Naiyyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum, and Bathukamma, the much-awaited entertaining Telugu-Hindi song titled Yentamma got abundant love from audiences and fans.

The hit foot-tapping numbers have already created curiosity among cinema lovers and a well-deserved wait to witness Salman Khan on screen after a long gap with a blockbuster film that blends action, romance, drama, emotions, a powerful storyline, finesse-filled performances, and so on.

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are one of the most awaited films of 2023. The duo has teamed up for the first time in the film. Their fans are thrilled and excited to watch them on the big screen.

Amplifying the enthusiasm, the much-anticipated new poster look of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out. Ardent Salman Khan fandom globally is counting the days left for the trailer to release after witnessing Salman's powerful avatar in the motion poster launched a few days back.

Making fans more thrilled and jubilant, the makers have ended their long wait and finally released the new vibrant poster look of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, who just look totally in love with each other.

In the new poster look, Salman and Pooja Hegde are looking lost and head over heels in love. Pooja looks ethereal in a yellow outfit as she keeps both her hands on the shoulders of Salman. The actor oozes machismo and oomph as he sports his long hairdo and an all-black outfit. He holds Pooja behind her back. Both of them smile while seeing at each other. Sharing the poster, the actor reminds fans that the trailer will release on April 10th.

A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

