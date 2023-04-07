'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' motion poster out: WATCH the intense first look of Salman Khan

Ahead of the trailer release, makers have dropped the official motion poster of the much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan, making die-hard fans excited. Scroll down to know more.

Fan's anticipation and excitement are at an all-time high right now. After winning the hearts of audiences with the foot-tapping and chartbuster songs Naiyyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum, and Bathukamma, the much-awaited entertaining Telugu-Hindi song titled Yentamma got abundant love from audiences and fans.

The hit foot-tapping numbers have already created curiosity among cinema lovers and a well-deserved wait to witness Salman Khan on screen after a long gap with a blockbuster film that blends action, romance, drama, emotions, a powerful storyline, finesse-filled performances, and so on.

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The duo has teamed up for the first time in the film. Their fans are thrilled and excited to watch them on the big screen.

Amplifying the enthusiasm the much-anticipated motion poster of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out. Ardent Salman Khan fandom globally is counting the days left for the trailer to release after witnessing Salman's powerful avatar.

Making fans more thrilled and jubilant, makers have ended their long wait and finally released the first glimpse of global icon Salman Khan from the much-awaited actioner-entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan oozes a charismatic and powerful on-screen presence in a white shirt with a bloodied knife in his hand and an intense look in his eyes. The film trailer will get released on April 10.

Here is how fans have started raving about Salman's powerful charisma and persona that radiates in the motion poster of the film and is simply unmissable.

"No one can make the motion posters better than @SKFilmsOfficial and #RaviBasrur BGM with #SalmanKhan CLASSY look theater gonna turn into stadium.. @BeingSalmanKhan #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan," a fan said. "He's in full-on savage mode. What a poster!!! And those fierce, luminous & breathtaking eyes always have a strong and separate fanbase. It is seriously going through the roof. The excitement I'm feeling rn for this film," a fan added.

A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

