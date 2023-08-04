Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary: Ayushmann Khurrana pays melodious tribute to 'king of melody' (VIDEO)

On Kishore Kumar's 94th birth anniversary, Dream Girl star Ayushmann Khurrana paid a musical tribute by performing a mashup of two popular songs. Ayushmann is eagerly awaiting his next Dream Girl 2, slated to drop later this month.

Kishore Kumar, born on August 4, 1929, is a well-known figure in the Indian music industry. In his long career, he has provided several popular songs as the king of musical voice. He was a superb actor as well as a fantastic vocalist. It's tough to choose out his finest songs since they were all fantastic. Ayushmann Khurrana recently paid tribute to the iconic musician with a special song that merges the two worlds, celebrating his birthday and legacy.

Ayushmann took to Instagram on Friday to post a video of himself singing the evergreen song 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass' from Blackmail. But that wasn't all; the cover version was essentially a combination of the Dream Girl theme tune and it. Ayushmann Khurrana clearly struck a connection with his admirers, given his passion and adoration for Kishore Kumar. He captioned the post,"Happy Birthday, Kishore Da! Your legacy lives on."

Meanwhile, numerous netizens flooded the comment area with sweet remarks and memories. One wrote, “Every head must bow, every tongue must confess, Kishore Da is the greatest of all time." Another commented, “My all-time favorite Kishore Kumar, was born today who gave us every color & every emotion of life through his songs.♥️♾." Someone else said, “Your voice is incredibly soothing. you’ve truly enhanced my afternoon, and for that, I’m grateful. Thank you Ak ." A fan also stated, “Legend sir kishore da ko birthday wish bhi hai gya or Dream girl ka promotion bhi ❤ very of you sir✌."

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana eagerly awaits his next Dream Girl 2, slated to drop later this month. The trailer shows Ayushmann taking his avatar as a woman to another level. This time, he’s not only voicing Pooja (his character) but has also crossdressed. Once again, he’s seen poking and fooling a lot of men.

Many veteran actors, including Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Asrani, and Paresh Rawal, are a part of the film. Last year, Khurrana had three theatrical releases Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero all of which were critically acclaimed, and his roles were equally appreciated. Still, none of the films managed to set the box office coffers ringing.

