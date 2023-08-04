Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Throwback video: Aditya Chopra fat-shamed Kareena Kapoor; netizens call him 'weirdo'

    Aditya Chopra and numerous other members of the entertainment industry fat shamed Kareena Kapoor Khan in old interviews that have since gone viral.
     

    Throwback video: Aditya Chopra fat-shamed Kareena Kapoor; netizens call him 'weirdo'
    One of Bollywood's most marketable actors is Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has matured like a great wine and has inspired a lot of women. Although she had caused a stir in the business with her "size zero transformation," fans have followed her throughout all the stages of her life, even as she accepted her post-pregnancy weight. While there was a time when the entertainment business had established aesthetic standards and even Kareena had to deal with a lot of fat-shaming, people are now more accepting of women of all body types.

    The 42-year-old actress have shocked online users because they have always thought of her as gorgeous. According to one commenter, "The Saif one reminded me of my narcissistic, emotionally abusive, and manipulative ex." She wasn't even overweight; she was in wonderful health, another person wrote.

    Kareena Kapoor was called ‘fat’ and ‘overweight’ before her size zero era by a lot of people within and outside the industry. Early 2000s idea of ‘heavy’ was really something else. Ofcourse Aditya Chopra is involved in this as well
    by u/lastgreatdynasty24 in BollyBlindsNGossip

    Aditya was the only man in the profession who was fixated on having a thin, athletic physique. Another person commented, "I found it strange when people were complimenting him for being in The Romantics documentary. He's so fucking nasty. He's a frightening oddball, not some revered genius. Kareena most recently appeared in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She is developing films including The Crew, Hansal Mehta's upcoming film, and an untitled Sujoy Ghosh film based on the international bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

