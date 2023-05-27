Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kishore Kumar Biopic: Ranveer Singh to 'REPLACE' Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know

    Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor? The final call regarding film’s casting might take place in August. Kishore Kumar’s biopic will likely go on floors by the end of 2023.

    Kishore Kumar Biopic: Ranveer Singh to 'REPLACE' Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know RBA
    First Published May 27, 2023, 2:58 PM IST

    Reports about the biography of famous vocalist Kishore Kumar have been making news for years. Filmmaker Anurag Basu is rumoured to be directing the film, which will star Ranbir Kapoor as Kishore Kumar. However, there is an update that may upset Ranbir supporters.

    According to speculations, Ranveer Singh may replace Ranbir in the role of Kishore Kumar in his biography. According to reports, the producers intend to approach Ranveer Singh. However, the final casting call for the film is expected to take place in August. Kishore Kumar's biography is said to begin filming before the end of 2023.

    "With the producers now discussing the possibility of a casting change, Ranveer has emerged as the clear choice." His ability to immerse himself in various personas makes him an ideal choice to transfer the maestro's outspoken personality to the big screen. 

    Anurag, on the other hand, remains optimistic about casting his regular associate Ranbir. "The top brass at T-Series, which is financing the film, will decide after August because they want to start shooting by the end of the year," a source cited by the news site alleged.

    Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar also said in June 2022 that Anurag and Ranbir Kapoor would no longer be involved in the project. "No, we'll make it ourselves now." "We've begun writing it," he told to media.

    Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is preparing to release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film, directed by Karan Johar, will be released in theatres on July 28, 2023. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was most recently seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. He will soon be featured in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. Aside from that, he is working on Brahmastra parts two and three.

