Kirron Kher retired from politics? Despite winning 2 Lok Sabha elections, here's why she opted out this year

Following a stunning majority win in the last two Lok Sabha elections, many voters have questioned Kirron Kher's withdrawal from political activity and recently the actress reacted to the claims.

Veteran actress Kirron Kher has been a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and has won the last two Lok Sabha elections in Chandigarh, Punjab. In her personal life, the actress is married to actor Anupam Kher. Following a stunning majority win in the last two Lok Sabha elections, many voters have questioned Kirron Kher's withdrawal from political activity. With the Lok Sabha 2024 elections knocking on the door, the actress has not been visible in public for political rallies shortly, sparking questions over whether she has officially retired from politics.

Kirron Kher on not taking part in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

She said that two months ago, she met with her party president, JP Nadda, and Union Home Affairs Minister, Amit Shah, and suggested that she sit out this time. Kirron mentioned that her cancer treatment required her to stay in Mumbai for around a year.

Also read: Netizens troll Boney Kapoor for touching Priyamani 'Inappropriately', see pictures

Kirron Kher's health update

The legendary actress disclosed that she had multiple myeloma and received treatment in Mumbai for up to a year. She did, however, convince us that she was doing well. She went on to express her desire to return to work as soon as possible.