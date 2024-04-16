Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netizens troll Boney Kapoor for touching Priyamani 'Inappropriately', see pictures

    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

    Producer Boney Kapoor recently released his film 'Maidaan' which starred Ajay Devgn in an important role.

    article_image1

    While the film's screening took place in Mumbai, there is a video currently going viral which has taken the internet by storm.

    article_image2

    A video of Boney Kapoor posing with Priyamani has sparked outrage against late Sridevi's husband for unwanted touching. 

    article_image3

    Boney and the 'Family Man' actress were photographed together, and many believed Boney was making her uncomfortable.

    article_image4

    Netizens trolled Boney Kapoor for his behaviour and urged his daughters to teach him how to behave with women. 

    article_image5

    Others wrote, "Priyamani looks so uncomfortable", "Stop touching women.. Clearly it's embarrassing."

    article_image6

    'Maidaan' is a biographical sports drama film, which was produced by Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta, Boney Kapoor, and Zee Studios.

