Mumbai Police issued a 'Leave India' notice to actor Imran Khan, a US passport holder, for participating in a protest. His aunt Kiran Rao reacted, and Khan is set to challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court.

Kiran Rao Reacts to Notice

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has reacted to the Mumbai Police's notice asking actor Imran Khan, nephew of her ex-husband Aamir Khan, to leave India following his participation in the CJP-led protest at August Kranti Maidan. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kiran shared a post about Imran being asked to leave the country by the end of October. Reacting to the post, she wrote, "Wah, now it's Mumbai Police?"

Imran Khan to Challenge 'Leave India' Notice

Meanwhile, Imran Khan is set to move the Bombay High Court against the ‘Leave India’ notice issued to him, his legal team told ANI. According to his lawyer, the actor will challenge the notice before the High Court, with an appeal expected to be filed next week. Further details regarding the grounds of the appeal are awaited.

Police Action and Detention

Mumbai Police issued a ‘Leave India’ notice to Imran, directing him to leave the country by October 28. According to reports, Imran Khan holds an American passport. He had participated in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to the information provided, action has been initiated against Imran Khan under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he participated in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen. He was detained by Mumbai Police on Saturday while he was protesting. Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself apparently seated inside a police van, accompanied by the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

'Here as a Citizen': Imran Khan

Speaking to the media, Khan said he had come to the location as a citizen of Mumbai and was not present with any specific demands. He questioned the restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people's voices.

“I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” the actor said. (ANI)