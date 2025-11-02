Shah Rukh Khan has turned 60. He celebrated with great fanfare last night at his Alibaug bungalow. His close friends from Bollywood were present for the occasion

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday. This time, he celebrated with great pomp at his Alibag farmhouse. Renovations are currently underway at his bungalow, Mannat, so this year the party was held in Alibag. However, fans have been lining up outside Mannat with gifts since midnight to wish him. The party, held in Alibag, was attended by family and close Bollywood friends. Some inside photos from the party have surfaced, which are going viral on social media.

Farah Khan kisses Shah Rukh

Director-choreographer Farah Khan shared some photos from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebration in Alibaug on her Instagram. She captioned the photos, "Happy Birthday King! May you rule for the next 100 years." In one photo, Farah is seen kissing Shah Rukh. In another, the two are seen embracing each other. A portrait of Suhana and Aryan can be seen on the wall in the background of Farah's photos. Shah Rukh is seen wearing a gray loose T-shirt and jeans. He is also wearing a cap. Producer Karan Johar, who attended the party, also shared a photo on his Instagram story. In this photo, he is seen kissing Rani Mukerji and clicking a selfie. While Karan is seen in a white shirt, Rani is wearing a fluorescent green top. Ananya Panday is also seen in the background.

Crowd outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

It's impossible for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday to be celebrated without his fans going crazy. Fans from across the country are flocking to Mumbai to wish Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday, gathering outside his Mannat bungalow. Some are seen holding posters, others holding gifts. Videos have also surfaced showing fans shouting "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan." Although renovation work is underway at his bungalow, fans are still hopeful that Shah Rukh will visit them.

