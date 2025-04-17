King Charles III who is currently undergoing treatment for Cancer issued a special Easter message before attending a traditional Easter Royal event on Thursday

He emphasised that the work humanitarians do around the world knows no boundaries, irrespective of religion, background, or faith, reported People.

"There are three virtues that the world still needs faith, hope and love. And the greatest of these is love," Charles wrote, spreading the core message of love in all religions.

"One of the puzzles of our humanity is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness," he added.

He shared that "scenes that daily come before our eyes -- at one moment, terrible images of human suffering and, in another, heroic acts in war-torn countries where humanitarians of every kind risk their own lives to protect the lives of others," as per the outlet.

Charles added that he "felt a profound sense of admiration for their resilience, courage and compassion" for people who work in humanitarian fields, reported People.

He shared that the love of Jesus "reflected the Jewish ethic of caring for the stranger and those in need, a deep human instinct echoed in Islam and other religious traditions and in the hearts of all who seek the good of others."

Charles is expected to lead other members of the royal family at Easter Sunday services at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on April 20, reported People.