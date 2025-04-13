'Kesari 2': Akshay Kumar wants England King Charles III to watch movie and realise their mistake; Read on

Read Full Gallery

Kesari 2: Kesari Chapter 2 is an upcoming historical drama where Akshay Kumar plays lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought for justice after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Inspired by true events, the film sheds light on a dark chapter of history and seeks global awareness

Akshay Kumar's Personal Connection to the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Akshay Kumar shared that the story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre held deep personal significance for him. He revealed that his grandfather had witnessed the incident firsthand and passed down stories to his father, who in turn shared them with him. This familial connection made the project particularly meaningful, and Akshay emphasized that many essential aspects of the tragedy are often left out of historical narratives.

Portrayal of C Sankaran Nair in the Film In Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay portrays C Sankaran Nair, the lawyer who took on the British Empire in a legal battle following the 1919 massacre. The film aims to spotlight the emotional and political aftermath of the tragedy, as well as the courtroom struggle for justice.

Akshay's Message to the British Government During a press interaction, Akshay expressed his wish for the British government and King Charles to watch the film. He clarified that he was not demanding an apology but hoped they would see the movie, understand the historical injustice, and allow the truth to speak for itself. He believed that once they truly grasp the gravity of what happened, an apology might naturally follow.

About the Film and Its Cast Kesari Chapter 2 is set for release on April 18 and features a powerful courtroom narrative centered on the aftermath of the massacre. Alongside Akshay, the film stars Ananya Panday as a passionate law student and R Madhavan as British official Neville McKinley. The trailer has already given audiences a preview of the film's emotional depth and historical context.

