Kim Kardashian featured in Drake’s new song, 'Search & Rescue'? Know the inside story here

Is it not 'too good to be true'? To have Drake and Kim Kardashian in a music video together? All the more exciting because the Kardashians have never been part of the acting world.

Fans couldn't hold on to their excitement when they saw Drake's music promotional video for the song 'Search & Run', in which the female actors starring with Drake appeared to be exact looksalikes of Kim Kardashian.

While many people were making assumptions about Drake's ability to accomplish the seemingly impossible task of getting Kim Kardashian to pose in a promotional photo with him, it was eventually reported that the woman in the picture was not Kim.

WHAT'S THE TRUTH?: 'Search & Rescue', Drake's most recent song, was made available on Friday. On the song's artwork, he and an unidentified woman were both wearing helmets with face shields. Many fans quickly compared the woman's appearance to Kim Kardashian's. Drake also included a sample of Kim's voice in the song, so even though it seemed implausible that Kim K would show up in the photos, people assumed it to be true.

But, following some retakes, several fans came to the conclusion that the enigmatic woman is Lilah, an artist who has previously garnered accolades from OVO. Drake useda scene from popular show, 'The Kardashians' on Hulu when Kim complains about how difficult her split from Kanye West has been.

The reality is, If she were genuinely cast in the music video, she wouldn't have prevented herself from posting an announcement on her social media since it would be worth seeing.