    Ardent fans of 'Barbie' are furious about the iconic song 'Barbie Girl' missing from trailer

    The iconic 'Barbie Girl' song's absence makes the trailer look really bland and just incomplete. Fans express their concerns on social media. Scroll down to know more.

    Ardent fans of 'Barbie' are furious about the iconic song 'Barbie Girl' missing from trailer vma
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 8, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

    For the avid Barbie fans who waited a lot for the film trailer to arrive, they all should be more than happy with the most recent trailer for the awaited Margot Robbie live-action film, right? However, some are seriously worried and just disappointed about the absence of the Aqua song.

    Yes, fans are bewildered by Warner Brothers' new 'Barbie' trailer and design from this week, and some even claimed that the lack of hit band Aqua's Barbie Girl represents a giant wasted opportunity that did not get utilized properly by makers.

    Barbie fans hoped that Aqua’s Barbie Girl song would be there in the film trailer. The iconic song in which Barbie invites Ken to get in her car, and things get super risque? It seemed like a natural soundtrack to the new movie. Especially since noted filmmaker Greta Gerwig's take on Barbie will be as pink and candy-coated as the iconic song. But unfortunately, the Aqua band song 'Barbie Girl' will not be played in the movie and is not even there in the trailer. Check out the comments regarding the omitted 1997 hit; one person claims it will be unfortunate if the song is left off and not used in the film.

    "Barbie Trailer - Aqua "Barbie Girl" Version - Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie https://youtu.be/tGa4zh4J6u4 via @YouTube @Mattel. You guys fumbled big time when you guys decided not to use this hit song Barbie Girl by Aqua. Fired whoever decided that..," a fan said. "If Aqua song Barbie Girl is not played at least once in the movie, I will have a mental breakdown #Barbie," a fan added.

    Of course, Mattel and Aqua have engaged in legal conflict. In 1997, the toy business sued MCA Records for disseminating the song because Mattel thought it would damage its reputation. The battle got won by the iconic band Aqua.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
