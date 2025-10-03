Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have filed a defamation lawsuit against singer Ray J, accusing him of falsely claiming they are involved in a criminal RICO case, which has damaged their reputations.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner File Defamation Lawsuit Against Ray J

According to Variety, the lawsuit has been filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, a week after the singer, whose real name is Ray Norwood Jr., shared a livestream where he spoke about working with prosecutors on a RICO case.

"The federal RICO I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy, and the feds are coming," he said as quoted by the outlet.

In a strong-worded response, the lawsuit called the remarks false and added, "No such federal investigation exists... Ray J's conduct represents an egregious abuse of social media and public platforms to weaponise lies about nonexistent criminal investigations while fully aware that such allegations, even when baseless, carry the power to damage Plaintiffs' livelihoods and hard-earned reputations."

It also claims that the singer's claims follow a pattern of the inflammatory comments that Ray J has made over the years. In his live stream, Ray also said that the case was "worse than Diddy", referring to the rapper's federal trafficking and RICO charges.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's case is being handled by Alex Spiro, who told People, "Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before nor have they been distracted by noise - but this false and serious allegation left no choice."

Kim Kardashian and Ray J were once romantically involved and dated in the 1990s. Referring to their post, the lawsuit added, "Unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms Kardashian over 20 years ago, Ray J has repeatedly sought to attach himself to Plaintiffs' names and exploit their prominence for personal gain."

The singer is yet to issue a statement. (ANI)

