Rumors of Kiku Sharda quitting The Great Indian Kapil Show after a clash with Krushna Abhishek created a stir among fans. Archana Puran Singh has now addressed the buzz, revealing the truth behind the speculations.

There are rumors making all the rounds that Kiku Sharda exited Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show because of differences with co-star Krushna Abhishek. A snippet, which was making waves across various mediums, came across as causing confusion among fans as to whether Kiku was still in the popular comedy series, but now Archana Puran Singh has come forward to clear things out.

Kiku Sharda Exit The Great Indian Kapil Show

The controversy was sparked from an inside video that surfaced on social media that apparently showed Kiku and Krushna at blowing tempers with each other. In this video, Kiku appeared to be very upset whereas Krushna looked really reluctant-sounding enough to trigger gossips claiming that the differences reached the breaking point. Somebody broke the news at that moment that Kiku had joined another project, so that truth about missing from the show added flavor to rumors.

Archana Puran Singh Reacts to Alleged Feud

Archana Puran Singh simply refuted all those claims because she has been a permanent part of this comedy series, The Great Indian Kapil Show even now. Kiku finished his parts and would be there in further episodes. All those reports about his leaving and feuding were just baseless rumors, according to her.

The Truth Behind That Viral Clip

The insiders of the industry suggested that the much-discussed argument was part of a rehearsal segment, not an actual fight. Both the actors carried on shooting with each other afterward, proving that there was no real fight at all. The viral video, viewed out of context, caused a lot of speculation surrounding their relationship.

Kiku's Other Projects

With the announcement of another reality show, Rise & Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, the rumors about Kiku exiting intensified. This raised some queries if the schedules would clash but sources close to the actor confirmed that he signed for the new project only after wrapping up with The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Archana also emphasized camaraderie among the team members, which is why cast members continue to be part of the show despite occasional rumors. The fans will continue to see the chemistry between the comedians on-screen, as she assured.

Kiku Sharda has not quit The Great Indian Kapil Show. The feuding rumors were created by a rehearsal clip taken out of context and the coinciding with the timing of his new venture. With Archana Puran Singh making the matter public, fans have every reason to expect buffoonery from the same beloved comedy ensemble.