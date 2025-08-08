An audio recording from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has surfaced in which he said that Kapil Sharma's restaurant was targeted over his invite to Bollywood actor Salman Khan for the inauguration.

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada, was targeted in a second firing incident within a month on Thursday. Multiple shots were fired at the cafe, located at 85 Avenue and Scott Road, as reported by Vancouver City News. While staff were present inside the premises during the shooting, no injuries were reported.

According to a report on India Today, an audio recording from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has surfaced in which he said that Kapil Sharma's restaurant was targeted over his invite to Bollywood actor Salman Khan for the inauguration. Salman Khan appeared as the start guest in the first episode of season 3 of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', which premiered on Netflix on June 21. The voice, identified as gangster Harry Boxer, warns that any director, producer, or artist working with Salman will be shot in the chest.

“The first and now second firing at Kapil Sharma's restaurant happened because he had invited Salman Khan to the inauguration on a Netflix show.”

Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi feud

Salman Khan has long been on the hit list of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, rooted in outrage over his alleged role in the 1998 black buck poaching case — an animal sacred to the Bishnoi community. Despite Lawrence Bishnoi being behind bars, his criminal syndicate appears to be actively fanning the flames of vengeance.

In the audio clip, the threats escalate and gangster warns, “If anyone works with Salman, whether a small-time actor or a small-time director, we will not spare anyone. We will kill them. We will go to any extent necessary to kill them."



Local residents were jolted awake by the sound of gunfire. Speaking to City News' 1130 NewsRadio, Bob Singh, who lives nearby, said, "I saw it from my patio. I heard shots fired, like five or six shots and then the cops came." Another resident, Michelle Gaucher, added, "We were woken up to eight gunshots -- it was not fireworks. And then I got up with the dogs and I could hear sirens in the area. It was the same distance away from where that Kap's Cafe was shot up a couple of weeks ago."

Kapil Sharma and his team have not issued any statement yet. A few hours after the incident, a viral social media post allegedly shared by gangster Goldy Dhillon claimed responsibility.

"Jai Shri Ram... aaj jo Kapil Sharma ke Kap's Cafe, Surrey mein firing hui hai, iski zimmedari Goldy Dhillon te Lawrence Bishnoi gang leti hai... next karwai jald hi Mumbai mein karenge, (Goldy Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi gang take responsibility for today's firing at Kap's Cafe in Surrey, we will now do this in Mumbai next)," the post read.

There is no independent verification of the claim, but it has caused panic among fans. Goldy Dhillon is allegedly associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's network.