    Khushi Kapoor buys Rs 2.55 crore Mercedes G 400 D, know all about the car

    In a video that has gone viral, Khushi Kapoor can be seen speeding around the city in her spanking new red Mercedes G 400 D. Her new set of wheels costs a hefty Rs 2.55 crore in Mumbai.

    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 11:45 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    Actress Khushi Kapoor who younger daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, recently gifted herself a beautiful new automobile. And on Sunday, she was seen driving it around Mumbai and smiling as the paparazzi praised her. In a video that has gone viral, Khushi can be seen speeding around the city in her spanking new red Mercedes G 400 D. Her new set of wheels costs a hefty Rs 3.05 crore in Mumbai.

    About Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 400 D

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 400 d AMG Line is the diesel variant of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class series, valued at Rs. 2.55 crore. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 400 d AMG Line is available in four colors: Vintage Blue, Desert Sand, South Seas Blue, and Travertine Beige. It has an automatic transmission (TC).

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Tom Cruise's stun at closing ceremony is not to be missed! WATCH VIDEO

    Only the G-Class resembles a G-Class. Timeless design elements, such as the front with round headlamps or the crisp, geometric lines, provide a distinct recognition value. For nearly 40 years, the G-Class has remained loyal to its design. As an icon. Never altered, but always better.

    The G-Class stays loyal to its identity: the interior blends exceptional high-value appeal with a distinctive design idiom. Fine materials and a flawless finish enhance the interior. Details such as the air vents with angular surrounds and the front passenger grab handle are characteristic off-road vehicle design components.

    You may personalize your G-Class with G manufaktur and the personalization program will provide over a million possible combinations. Beginning with the color selection: there are 29 G manufaktur paint colors to choose from. The word fording depth refers to the maximum depth that a vehicle can slowly ford. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class now has a maximum fording depth of 70 cm thanks to the extra-high positioning of the engine air intake, electronics, and exhaust system, as well as the highest possible interior sealing.

