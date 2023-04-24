Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khloe Kardashian's recent post gives insight into her failed relationship; know details

    On Sunday, the Kardashian star shared several quotes about her previous failed relationship, the painful heartbreak, moving on, and her status as a single woman. Know more.

    Khloe Kardashian's recent post gives insight into her failed relationship; know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 9:56 AM IST

    Recently, over the weekend, The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian has shared some sincere and intense feelings. These feelings point out to her previous failed relationship with her ex Tristan Thompson.

    On Sunday, the global socialite and The Kardashians star a string of several quotes that revolved around heartbreak, moving on in her life, and her status as a single woman. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share two children together. True, 5, and a few months old baby boy whose name is not officially out. The ex-couple allegedly parted ways after Thomspon's unfaithfulness came to light, where he impregnated another woman.

    ALSO READ: From Lemon Rice to Rice Pakora: Turn your leftover rice into these 5 tasty delicacies

    Khloe Kardashian posted a series of stories on Instagram, which seems to be about her previous relationship with Tristan Thompson. In the first story, Khloe posted a quote that mentions, "Kindness is still poison to a toxic person. Never overextend yourself in places where people are committed to misunderstanding your intent." It speaks up about all the times when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet's kind nature got reciprocated only with negativity.

    In the second story, the Hulu star shared a long quote that mentioned that moving on is too hard. She does not want to hear about the same old breakup cliches. This quote story also revealed that the Kardashian star knows she will eventually get over everything. But she wished people understood how hard everything was.

    Then Khloe also posted a third quote which seems to be a good and subtle gentle motivation to her followers and herself. It read, "Gentle reminder - Be kind to yourself just as you are kind to others. The most valuable long-term investment will be the love you pour into yourself."

    ALSO READ: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others ooze oomph and glam at Eid party

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 9:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fast and Furious 10 From cast to release date to plot and more Here what we know RBA

    Fast and Furious 10: From cast to release date to plot and more; Here’s what we know

    Why did Prabhas fan kill Pawan Kalyan fanatic over a Whatsapp status? Know details vma

    Why did Prabhas fan kill Pawan Kalyan fanatic ? Know details

    Urvashi Rautela serves legal notice for defamation to journalist Umair Sandhu RBA

    Urvashi Rautela serves legal notice for defamation to journalist Umair Sandhu

    Shah Rukh Khan turning chef for THIS model has made internet go into frenzy; know details vma

    Shah Rukh Khan turning chef for THIS model has made internet go into frenzy; know details

    Kareena Kapoor's nutritious breakfast diet finally disclosed - read here vma

    Kareena Kapoor's nutritious breakfast diet finally disclosed - read here

    Recent Stories

    Fast and Furious 10 From cast to release date to plot and more Here what we know RBA

    Fast and Furious 10: From cast to release date to plot and more; Here’s what we know

    Gemini Shankaran, founder of famous Gemini Circus passes away at 99 anr

    Gemini Shankaran, founder of famous Gemini Circus passes away at 99

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leader Siddaramaiah 'corrupt Lingayat CM' remark sparks row AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leader Siddaramaiah's 'corrupt Lingayat CM' remark sparks row

    Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Sharma ramp up style factor at a fashion week vma

    Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Sharma ramp up style factor at a fashion week

    Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Top 10 quotes the Master Blaster ever spoke-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Top 10 quotes the Master Blaster ever spoke

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon