Khloe Kardashian's recent post gives insight into her failed relationship; know details

On Sunday, the Kardashian star shared several quotes about her previous failed relationship, the painful heartbreak, moving on, and her status as a single woman. Know more.

Recently, over the weekend, The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian has shared some sincere and intense feelings. These feelings point out to her previous failed relationship with her ex Tristan Thompson.

On Sunday, the global socialite and The Kardashians star a string of several quotes that revolved around heartbreak, moving on in her life, and her status as a single woman. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share two children together. True, 5, and a few months old baby boy whose name is not officially out. The ex-couple allegedly parted ways after Thomspon's unfaithfulness came to light, where he impregnated another woman.

ALSO READ: From Lemon Rice to Rice Pakora: Turn your leftover rice into these 5 tasty delicacies

Khloe Kardashian posted a series of stories on Instagram, which seems to be about her previous relationship with Tristan Thompson. In the first story, Khloe posted a quote that mentions, "Kindness is still poison to a toxic person. Never overextend yourself in places where people are committed to misunderstanding your intent." It speaks up about all the times when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet's kind nature got reciprocated only with negativity.

In the second story, the Hulu star shared a long quote that mentioned that moving on is too hard. She does not want to hear about the same old breakup cliches. This quote story also revealed that the Kardashian star knows she will eventually get over everything. But she wished people understood how hard everything was.

Then Khloe also posted a third quote which seems to be a good and subtle gentle motivation to her followers and herself. It read, "Gentle reminder - Be kind to yourself just as you are kind to others. The most valuable long-term investment will be the love you pour into yourself."

ALSO READ: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others ooze oomph and glam at Eid party