Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Aishwarya Sharma or Arjit Taneja? Who is the winner? Name LEAKED

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the stunt-based reality programme, is ending. Throughout the season, the contenders' stunning antics kept the audience on edge. This season, 14 people competed in the show. The grand finale is also over, and supporters eagerly await the winner's name.

According to sources, the grand finale included all 14 contestants. The names of the top three Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 competitors were just disclosed. According to reports, the top three contenders are Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. The season's winner has yet to be announced, although there is speculation on social media that Dion James has taken the title.

According to reports, Aishwarya Sharma and Arjit Taneja are the first and second runners-up. However, according to certain media accounts, Aishwarya is the season's winner.



Rohit Shetty, the show's presenter, recently turned to Instagram to convey his sentiments and thanks and thank the fans for their support. He also asked them to continue showering him with affection indefinitely. He posted a video of the Bollywood director seated on a stage-like set, with all of the participants yelling and shouting for themselves.



"As I shoot the final episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, I would like to thank you, my amazing audience, for showing your incredible support and making this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the no.1 show every week!" says the caption on Instagram. I am absolutely appreciative for all of your love! Bas hamesha's pyaar dete rehna! (Continue to shower me with your affection.)"

Arjit Taneja replied with white hearts and the words "Sir," while Dino James added, "Parivar (family)." Even social media users were ecstatic when they saw the message. A viewer posted, "Gonna miss watching you on screen, Rohit Shetty." Someone more added, "Lots of love to you and all the very best for Singham Again."



