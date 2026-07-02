The teaser for Nagraj Manjule's biographical sports drama 'Khashaba' has been unveiled. The film, based on the life of wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, India's first individual Olympic medalist, will hit theatres worldwide on January 1, 2027.

The teaser of Nagraj Majule's 'Khashaba' - a much-awaited Marathi biographical sports drama on the life of wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav - has been unveiled. On Thursday, Jio Studios and Aatpat Productions dropped the teaser and also announced the worldwide theatrical release of 'Khashaba' on January 1, 2027.

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Biopic on India's First Individual Olympic Medalist

The biographical sports drama chronicles the extraordinary story of wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, Independent India's very first individual Olympic medal winner. The teaser offers a spectacular, high-octane glimpse into the world of traditional wrestling mud-pits (akharas), set against the backdrop of a newly independent nation.

The biopic tells the gripping story of an unsung wrestling icon from Maharashtra who overcame staggering odds to secure a historic bronze medal at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Khashaba features a soaring musical score by the legendary composer duo Ajay-Atul.

While the lead actor's name is yet to be unveiled, the film features the likes of Jitendra Joshi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Girish Kulkarni, Vaibhav Mangale, Chhaya Kadam and Gargee Kulkarni.

Presented by Jio Studios and Aatpat Productions, Khashaba is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Gargee Kulkarni. For the film, Jio Studios has joined hands with director Nagraj Manjule, who is returning to the director's chair after his National Award-winning masterpiece 'Fandry' and the path-breaking 'Sairat' (2016).

Khashaba arrives in theatres worldwide on January 1, 2027. (ANI)