Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'KH 234' poster OUT: Kamal Haasan reveals first look for Mani Ratnam's directorial on eve of his birthday

    Indian cinema icons Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam reunite after 33 years, building anticipation with a first-look poster for their upcoming film "KH 234"

    KH 234' poster OUT: Kamal Haasan reveals first look for Mani Ratnam's directorial on eve of his birthday SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

    Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, two celebrated figures in the Indian film industry, have recently embarked on a remarkable cinematic collaboration after a hiatus of 33 years. Their much-anticipated project, tentatively titled 'KH 234', is on the brink of revealing its official title to the eager public. The big announcement is scheduled for today, November 6, at 5 pm. In anticipation of this significant revelation, Kamal Haasan took to his social media platforms to release the first-look poster of 'KH 234', setting the stage for heightened anticipation and excitement among their ardent fan base.

    This cinematic venture boasts the musical genius of the renowned composer, AR Rahman, who is responsible for crafting the film's musical score. The film is currently in full swing with its shooting, and in the near future, the production team will unveil the comprehensive roster of cast and crew members involved in this project.

    On November 6, just a day prior to his birthday, Kamal Haasan unveiled the inaugural glimpse into his upcoming collaboration with the iconic filmmaker Mani Ratnam. He shared the first-look poster with an intriguing caption, inviting fans to "Embrace the EPIC REVEAL! Title announcement video at 5pm today! Stay tuned for an unforgettable experience! (sic)." 

     

     

    Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, luminaries of the film industry, left an indelible mark on cinema with their legendary project, 'Nayakan', which was created three decades ago and has since acquired a dedicated fan following. The much-anticipated reunion of these two cinematic legends in 'KH 234' is a collaborative effort supported by Raajkamal Films International, Madras Talkies, Red Giant Movies, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth.

    The technical ensemble of this production includes the talents of composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, editor Sreekar Prasad, and the dynamic stunt choreographer duo, Anbariv, promising a visual and auditory spectacle for eager cinephiles and fans alike. Notably, Kamal Haasan is also gearing up for the release of director Shankar's much-anticipated 'Indian 2', a project that recently teased its audience with an initial glimpse.

    ALSO READ: Sam Bahadur new poster OUT: Vicky Kaushal starrer to release on THIS date

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sam Bahadur new poster OUT: Vicky Kaushal starrer to release on THIS date ATG

    Sam Bahadur new poster OUT: Vicky Kaushal starrer to release on THIS date

    Salaar Is Prabhas starrer confirmed to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki? Know details SHG

    Salaar: Is Prabhas starrer confirmed to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki? Know details

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's parents upset and SHOCKED over her intimacy with Samarth Jurel RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's parents upset and SHOCKED over her intimacy with Samarth Jurel

    'Beyond The Star': Iulia Vantur to narrate Salman Khan's biography? Docu-series to release on THIS date RKK

    'Beyond The Star': Iulia Vantur to narrate Salman Khan's biography? Docu-series to release on THIS date

    Friend star Matthew Perry buried in Hollywood's iconic cemetery, alongside Paul Walker, Willie Garson, Carrie Fisher and more RBA

    Matthew Perry buried in Hollywood's iconic cemetery, alongside Paul Walker, Willie Garson, Carrie Fisher

    Recent Stories

    7 foods to avoid during Delhi pollution gcw eai

    7 foods to avoid during Delhi pollution

    US sends guided missile submarine to Middle East as regional tensions escalate; check details AJR

    US sends guided missile submarine to Middle East as regional tensions escalate; check details

    Alimony and matrimonial rights at risk in case of post-marriage religious conversion: Karnataka Hight Court vkp

    Alimony and matrimonial rights at risk in case of post-marriage religious conversion: Karnataka HC

    Sam Bahadur new poster OUT: Vicky Kaushal starrer to release on THIS date ATG

    Sam Bahadur new poster OUT: Vicky Kaushal starrer to release on THIS date

    Geologist murder in Bengaluru flat: Police probes raids carried out by lady officer

    Geologist's murder in Bengaluru flat: Police probes raids carried out by lady officer

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon