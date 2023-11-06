'KH 234' poster OUT: Kamal Haasan reveals first look for Mani Ratnam's directorial on eve of his birthday

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, two celebrated figures in the Indian film industry, have recently embarked on a remarkable cinematic collaboration after a hiatus of 33 years. Their much-anticipated project, tentatively titled 'KH 234', is on the brink of revealing its official title to the eager public. The big announcement is scheduled for today, November 6, at 5 pm. In anticipation of this significant revelation, Kamal Haasan took to his social media platforms to release the first-look poster of 'KH 234', setting the stage for heightened anticipation and excitement among their ardent fan base.

This cinematic venture boasts the musical genius of the renowned composer, AR Rahman, who is responsible for crafting the film's musical score. The film is currently in full swing with its shooting, and in the near future, the production team will unveil the comprehensive roster of cast and crew members involved in this project.

On November 6, just a day prior to his birthday, Kamal Haasan unveiled the inaugural glimpse into his upcoming collaboration with the iconic filmmaker Mani Ratnam. He shared the first-look poster with an intriguing caption, inviting fans to "Embrace the EPIC REVEAL! Title announcement video at 5pm today! Stay tuned for an unforgettable experience! (sic)."

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, luminaries of the film industry, left an indelible mark on cinema with their legendary project, 'Nayakan', which was created three decades ago and has since acquired a dedicated fan following. The much-anticipated reunion of these two cinematic legends in 'KH 234' is a collaborative effort supported by Raajkamal Films International, Madras Talkies, Red Giant Movies, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth.

The technical ensemble of this production includes the talents of composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, editor Sreekar Prasad, and the dynamic stunt choreographer duo, Anbariv, promising a visual and auditory spectacle for eager cinephiles and fans alike. Notably, Kamal Haasan is also gearing up for the release of director Shankar's much-anticipated 'Indian 2', a project that recently teased its audience with an initial glimpse.

