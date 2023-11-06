Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    KH 234: Dulquer Salmaan joins Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan pan-Indian film

    Malayalam film actor Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's upcoming movie tentatively titled 'KH 234'. The title of the movie will be released on the birthday eve of Ulaganayakan Kamal Haasan.

    Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in Mani Ratnam and Kamal Hassan's upcoming movie, tentatively titled 'KH 234'. The makers of the movie released a poster stating, " His energy & fervour light up the screens! It is always OKK to work with @dqsalmaan 

    Happy to have you aboard #KH234 

     

    The actor is making his first acting venture with legendary Tamil actor Kamal Haasan. Dulquer Salmaan has previously worked with Mani Ratnam in the movie OK Kanmani.

    Their much-anticipated project, tentatively titled 'KH 234', is on the brink of revealing its official title to the eager public. The big announcement is scheduled for today, November 6, at 5 p.m. In anticipation of this significant revelation, Kamal Haasan took to his social media platforms to release the first-look poster of 'KH 234', setting the stage for heightened anticipation and excitement among their ardent fan base.

    On November 6, just a day prior to his birthday, Kamal Haasan unveiled the inaugural glimpse into his upcoming collaboration with the iconic filmmaker Mani Ratnam. He shared the first-look poster with an intriguing caption, inviting fans to "Embrace the EPIC REVEAL! Title announcement video at 5 pm today! Stay tuned for an unforgettable experience! (sic)." 

    Meanwhile, legendary actor Kamal Haasan is all set to reunite with filmmaker Mani Ratnam after a remarkable 36-year gap. Their last collaboration was the iconic 1987 film 'Nayakan.' Their highly anticipated project, announced last year, is tentatively titled KH 234 and will mark Kamal Haasan's 234th venture in the film industry.

