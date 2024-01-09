Bigg Boss 17 update: Did Ankita Lokhande abuse Abhishek Kumar? Here's what happend

In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar engage in a heated argument. Ankita accuses Abhishek of ingratitude, leading to a verbal clash. The exchange includes accusations of rule-breaking, insults, and Ankita allegedly using abusive language

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, tensions escalated between Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar, resulting in a heated exchange of words. The disagreement stemmed from Abhishek's perceived lack of gratitude towards those who supported his re-entry into the Bigg Boss house.

Ankita Lokhande expressed her displeasure with Abhishek, accusing him of turning against her and others who had helped him. The argument intensified as both contestants exchanged fiery words, with Ankita losing her temper at the Udaariyaan actor.

During the confrontation, Ankita raised her voice and remarked, "One can talk only in this tone with you. You are really mad." She even urged Bigg Boss to conduct a check-up on Abhishek, suggesting that he might have underlying issues. Despite admitting to letting emotions influence her decisions, Ankita highlighted Abhishek's past violation of house rules by engaging in physical aggression.

Abhishek defended himself by stating that he had already apologized and would continue expressing his opinions. However, Ankita insisted that those who supported his return were also to blame for the ongoing conflict.

As the argument persisted, Ankita allegedly resorted to using abusive language, prompting Abhishek to question her choice of words. Ankita responded defiantly, challenging him to involve Bigg Boss if he had an issue.

The altercation took an even more intense turn when Samarth Jurel reportedly called Abhishek 'Ch*tiye,' although the specific word was muted. Ankita continued to criticize Abhishek, labeling him as brainless and verbally attacking him for his behavior within the Bigg Boss house.