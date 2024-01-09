Shah Rukh Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj collaboration on the cards? Here's what we know

Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj may finally collaborate on an upcoming film, overcoming past creative differences. Industry insiders report Khan's excitement for a departure from his usual roles in Bhardwaj's signature style

Anticipation heightens as reports of Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj collaborating come out. As it is well known that duo came to close to working together in 2 States but creative differences put an end to the project. The successful director has masterpieces like 'Omkara', 'Haider', 'Kaminey' his filmography but has long wished to work with the megastar.

However, recent industry buzz indicates that fans might soon witness the union of these two cinematic maestros in an upcoming project.

Shah Rukh Khan is on the verge of signing on for a Vishal Bhardwaj film, marking a departure from his conventional cinematic image. The project is expected to embody Bhardwaj's signature style, rich in thrills and nuanced storytelling. Despite differences in their cinematic approaches, Khan is reportedly excited about exploring something new and has been drawn to the script. Ongoing discussions between the actor and director are fueling anticipation within the film fraternity.

Shah Rukh Khan's history of making unconventional choices, such as his collaboration with Amol Palekar in Paheli, is highlighted as evidence of his openness to diverse projects. While official confirmations are eagerly awaited, attempts to reach both SRK's and Bhardwaj's teams for comments have reportedly been unsuccessful.

ALSO READ: Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh set to marry at a private ceremony in Goa? Here's what we know

The potential collaboration comes after earlier discussions between Bhardwaj and SRK for the film adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel, 2 States. A creative divergence arose over the setting, with Bhardwaj envisioning a bank backdrop instead of the conventional college setting. Despite the setback, the desire to work together persisted, resurfacing annually during events like birthdays or public functions.

Bhardwaj, shedding light on the personal connection between them, revealed that both he and SRK studied at Delhi University – SRK at Hansraj College and Bhardwaj at Hindu College. Born in the same year, 1965, their shared history adds an extra layer of connection to their collaborative aspirations.

On the work front, Bhardwaj tasted success with two projects on OTT platforms this year – the web series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley on SonyLIV and the film Khufiya on Netflix. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's recent release Dunki, featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, achieved success at the box office after its release on December 21, 2023.

As fans eagerly await official announcements, the potential collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj promises to be a cinematic treat, blending the charisma of the King Khan with the directorial brilliance of Bhardwaj.