KGF star Yash is now Pan- India Ambassador for Pepsi-report

KGF 2 was a larger hit than KGF, grossing over Rs 1250 crore globally in 2022. It became the second most grossing Indian film of 2022, and the plaudits continue to flood in for the film's star, Yash, who is now the Pan-India Company Ambassador for a big beverage brand, Pepsi, one of the world's largest companies. It is a well-known brand in the world of brands, and they have chosen to partner with one of India's most well-known celebrities, Yash.

Yash took to his social media to announce his much-anticipated association with 'Pepsi'. In the caption, he wrote, “Congratulations Pepsi, I love you”

Considering that Yash’s appeal cuts across age, town and class and he finds avid fans amongst the youth, women, family audiences and children, he has been the choice of the major brand.

Yash has had spectacular success at the box office with KGF 2's whopping first-day revenue of 54 crore in the Hindi market and 1200 crore globally. His followers are ecstatic about his new effort, and the anticipation is palpable.

Meanwhile, moviegoers anxiously await the official announcement of Rocking Star Yash's KGF Chapter 3, and the creators have yet to make an official statement.

As a result, numerous Yash fans and KGF fans believe the news would concern KGF Chapter 3. Rumours have recently circulated that Yash will make a major statement on January 24. Most fans believe that Yash will announce Yash19.