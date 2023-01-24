Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF star Yash is now Pan- India Ambassador for Pepsi-report

    Yash took to his social media to announce his much anticipated association with 'Pepsi'. In the caption, he wrote, “Congratulations Pepsi, I love you” 

    KGF star Yash is now Pan- India Ambassador for Pepsi-report RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 1:06 PM IST

    KGF 2 was a larger hit than KGF, grossing over Rs 1250 crore globally in 2022. It became the second most grossing Indian film of 2022, and the plaudits continue to flood in for the film's star, Yash, who is now the Pan-India Company Ambassador for a big beverage brand, Pepsi, one of the world's largest companies. It is a well-known brand in the world of brands, and they have chosen to partner with one of India's most well-known celebrities, Yash.

    Yash took to his social media to announce his much-anticipated association with 'Pepsi'. In the caption, he wrote, “Congratulations Pepsi, I love you” 

    Also Read: Paris Couture Week: Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat made heads turn at Schiaparelli show

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

    Considering that Yash’s appeal cuts across age, town and class and he finds avid fans amongst the youth, women, family audiences and children, he has been the choice of the major brand. 

    Yash has had spectacular success at the box office with KGF 2's whopping first-day revenue of 54 crore in the Hindi market and 1200 crore globally. His followers are ecstatic about his new effort, and the anticipation is palpable.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta set to make Tollywood debut?

    Meanwhile, moviegoers anxiously await the official announcement of Rocking Star Yash's KGF Chapter 3, and the creators have yet to make an official statement.

    As a result, numerous Yash fans and KGF fans believe the news would concern KGF Chapter 3. Rumours have recently circulated that Yash will make a major statement on January 24. Most fans believe that Yash will announce Yash19. 

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 1:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar reveals she took money to buy house, says, 'She has taken large amount from me' vma

    Did Nora Fatehi take money from Sukesh Chandrasekhar to buy house in Morocco? Read this

    Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta set to make Tollywood debut? vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta set to make Tollywood debut?

    Who is Sudheer Varma, the Tollywood filmmaker who committed 'suicide'? vma

    Who is Sudheer Varma, the Tollywood filmmaker who committed 'suicide'?

    Oscar Awards 2023: From RRR to All That Breathes, Indian films in the running for nominations vma

    Oscar Awards 2023: From RRR to All That Breathes, Indian films in the running for nominations

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail

    Recent Stories

    UPSC 2023: CDS 1, NDA 1 application correction window closes today, January 24; check details - adt

    UPSC 2023: CDS 1, NDA 1 application correction window closes today; check details

    Zomato to hire around 800 people across divisions founder shares job vacancies on LinkedIn gcw

    Zomato to hire around 800 people across divisions, founder shares job vacancies on LinkedIn

    Subhash Ghai birthday party: Aishwarya Rai to Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, celebs spotted at the bash vma

    Subhash Ghai birthday party: Aishwarya Rai to Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, celebs spotted at the bash

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar joins Rahul Gandhi in Jammu; check details AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar joins Rahul Gandhi in Jammu; check details

    IIT campus to come up in South Goa, confirms Chief Minister Pramod Sawant; says, 'search for land is ongoing' - adt

    IIT campus to come up in South Goa, confirms Chief Minister Pramod Sawant; says, 'search for land is ongoing'

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon